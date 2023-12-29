The ‘Montero law’ continued to wreak havoc after its reform in April

#Montero #law #continued #wreak #havoc #reform #April

The Supreme Court reduced the sentence of the rapist of a disabled woman by four years

Former ministers Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, at the Podemos event ‘Did you consent or not? Only yes it is yes’ EFE

Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, ‘law of yes means yes’ or ‘Montero Law’, named after the former Minister of Equality Irene Montero who promoted it, continues to cause reductions in sentences for sexual offenders eight months after its reform.

Since March -previous month…

Session limit reached

  • Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.

Try again You have exceeded the session limit

  • You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.

Keep browsing

Article for subscribers only

Report a bug

Also Read:  Henry Junior Njalla Quan, 4th vice-president of Fecafoot suspended after criticizing Samuel Eto'o

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Research: 20 percent of Dutch people are in favor of ‘overthrowing’ the government system
Research: 20 percent of Dutch people are in favor of ‘overthrowing’ the government system
Posted on
RED MAGIC 9 Pro: This is now one of the roughest top-end mobile phones, and it can be ordered at a discount for a few days
RED MAGIC 9 Pro: This is now one of the roughest top-end mobile phones, and it can be ordered at a discount for a few days
Posted on
Amy-Rose forces conversation with Saul while taxi waits outside: ‘Feel overwhelmed’ | Show
Amy-Rose forces conversation with Saul while taxi waits outside: ‘Feel overwhelmed’ | Show
Posted on
Haare and Embacher win CoC competitions in Engelberg
Haare and Embacher win CoC competitions in Engelberg
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News