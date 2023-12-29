The ‘Montero law’ continued to wreak havoc after its reform in April

#Montero #law #continued #wreak #havoc #reform #April

The Supreme Court reduced the sentence of the rapist of a disabled woman by four years

Former ministers Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, at the Podemos event ‘Did you consent or not? Only yes it is yes’ EFE

Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, ‘law of yes means yes’ or ‘Montero Law’, named after the former Minister of Equality Irene Montero who promoted it, continues to cause reductions in sentences for sexual offenders eight months after its reform.

Since March -previous month…

Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.

Try again You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.

Keep browsing

Article for subscribers only

Report a bug