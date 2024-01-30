The moon is getting smaller, the danger for astronauts is growing

#moon #smaller #danger #astronauts #growing

Earth’s natural satellite has lost about 100 meters of its surroundings over the last few hundred million years as its core cooled.

This may seem like a gradual process, but this shrinkage is causing significant surface deformations in parts of the Moon’s South Pole, including areas proposed for NASA’s crewed Artemis III landings, according to researchers at the University of Maryland.

The gradual shrinking of the Moon poses a threat to astronauts

Because the shrinking of the Moon is accompanied by seismic activity such as moonquakes, scientists have warned that places near fault zones could pose a danger to future human explorers.

“The global distribution of young thrust faults, their activity, and their potential to form new thrust faults due to ongoing global contraction should be taken into account when planning the location and durability of permanent lunar settlements,” said study co-author Thomas Watters of the National Air and Space Museum.

Moonquakes are similar to those on Earth

In the new study, researchers linked faults at the Moon’s South Pole with one of the strongest lunar earthquakes recorded by Apollo seismometers 50 years ago.

Scientists have found that some areas at the Moon’s South Pole are particularly susceptible to landslides caused by seismic tremors.

Researchers stated that moonquakes, just like earthquakes on Earth, originate from faults in the interior of the Moon and can be strong enough to damage man-made structures and equipment on the Moon’s surface.

Earthquakes can last for hours

But unlike earthquakes on Earth, which last only a few seconds, moonquakes can last for hours or even an entire afternoon, meaning shallow earthquakes could devastate future human settlements.

This is because the Moon’s surface contains loose sediment from billions of years of asteroid and comet collisions.

“You can think of the Moon’s surface as dry, ground-up gravel and dust. Over billions of years, angular fragments created by the impact of asteroids and comets hitting the surface are constantly being thrown out of these collisions,” said Nicholas Schmerr, another author of the study.

Dr. “As a result, the reshaped surface material can be micron-sized to boulder-sized, but it is all very loosely combined. Loose sediments make shaking and landslides more likely to occur,” Schmerr explained.

NASA hopes to conduct the first crewed flight to the Moon in more than 50 years as part of the Artemis missions in late 2024. As plans develop to eventually establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface, researchers hope to study the Moon further to identify more places that could be dangerous to human exploration.

Dr. “This work helps us prepare for what awaits us on the Moon, whether it’s engineering structures that can better withstand lunar seismic activity or protecting explorers from truly dangerous areas,” Schmerr said.