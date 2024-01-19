The Moroccan army sends heavy artillery to the Sahara

#Moroccan #army #sends #heavy #artillery #Sahara

After extending the defense wall by 50 km to the east in 2021 to secure Touizgui in the province of Assa-Zag and complete the security system in the east, the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) deployed heavy artillery in the same area.

Morocco is moving M110A2 heavy artillery pieces to areas near Bir Gandouz”, located 80 kilometers from El Guerguerat, in the Moroccan Sahara, reports La Razon, recalling that the same type of artillery had been deployed in 2021 on the new defense wall as part of the so-called “Touizgui” operation. At the time, the defense wall had been extended by 50 km to the east to secure the Touizgui area in the province of Assa-Zag, and to complete the border system to the east. This new wall is located up to 3 km from the Algerian wall. The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) had also carried out bombing operations against the Polisario separatists.

This is “the 203 mm (8 inch) M110 howitzer, an American-made self-propelled artillery system mounted on a specially designed chassis,” specifies the newspaper close to Spanish security circles. This self-propelled gun was the largest self-propelled howitzer in the United States Army before its withdrawal from American service. Armed forces of other countries continue to use it. With a maximum range of between 16,800 and 30,000 meters (rocket-assisted munitions), its missions are limited to: general support, counter-battery fire and suppression of enemy air defense systems.