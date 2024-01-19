The Moroccan army sends heavy artillery to the Sahara

#Moroccan #army #sends #heavy #artillery #Sahara

After extending the defense wall by 50 km to the east in 2021 to secure Touizgui in the province of Assa-Zag and complete the security system in the east, the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) deployed heavy artillery in the same area.

Morocco is moving M110A2 heavy artillery pieces to areas near Bir Gandouz”, located 80 kilometers from El Guerguerat, in the Moroccan Sahara, reports La Razon, recalling that the same type of artillery had been deployed in 2021 on the new defense wall as part of the so-called “Touizgui” operation. At the time, the defense wall had been extended by 50 km to the east to secure the Touizgui area in the province of Assa-Zag, and to complete the border system to the east. This new wall is located up to 3 km from the Algerian wall. The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) had also carried out bombing operations against the Polisario separatists.

Read: The Guerguerat border post definitely secure

This is “the 203 mm (8 inch) M110 howitzer, an American-made self-propelled artillery system mounted on a specially designed chassis,” specifies the newspaper close to Spanish security circles. This self-propelled gun was the largest self-propelled howitzer in the United States Army before its withdrawal from American service. Armed forces of other countries continue to use it. With a maximum range of between 16,800 and 30,000 meters (rocket-assisted munitions), its missions are limited to: general support, counter-battery fire and suppression of enemy air defense systems.

Also Read:  This will be the duration of the new unemployment benefit: requirements to collect it for the maximum amount of time

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Watch that got Arnold Schwarzenegger into trouble sells for 270,000 euros | Backbiting
Watch that got Arnold Schwarzenegger into trouble sells for 270,000 euros | Backbiting
Posted on
How is Pato Araujo after his accident in Exatlón México? This is what your doctor says
How is Pato Araujo after his accident in Exatlón México? This is what your doctor says
Posted on
Liliana is from Cocorná and is in Legal Medicine in Medellín
Liliana is from Cocorná and is in Legal Medicine in Medellín
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Another country bans the dreaded American dog breed
Index – Abroad – Another country bans the dreaded American dog breed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News