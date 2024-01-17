The “Morocco Tourism Awards” pay tribute to tourism stakeholders

#Morocco #Tourism #Awards #pay #tribute #tourism #stakeholders

This first edition was an opportunity to reward the actors and institutions who stood out for their creativity and commitment to promoting the “Morocco” tourism brand, both nationally and internationally.

Thus, the trophy for “destination of the year 2023” was awarded to the city of Essaouira. The prize was received by Mr. André Azoulay, Advisor to His Majesty the King and Founding President of the Essaouira-Mogador Association.

The “personality of the year” prize was awarded to the general director of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT), Adel El Fakir, while the “leader of the year” prize was won by the president of the National Confederation of Tourism (CNT), Hamid Bentahar.

In addition, the prize for “young hopeful of the year” went to Othman Nait, CEO of Travel Link Morocco.

The “eco-responsible of the year” trophy was won by the Société d’Aménagement et de Promotion de la Station de Taghazout (SAPST), while the prize for “social commitment for female guides” was awarded to the DG Morocco of Intrepid Travel, Hala Benkhaldoun.

The “restaurateur of the year” prize was awarded to Imane Rmili, president of the National Federation of Tourist Restaurants.

For her part, the president of the Regional Tourism Council of Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima, Rkia Alaoui was awarded the prize for “tourism woman of the year”.

In the travel agency category, Atlas Voyage won the “Agency of the Year” award, while S.Tours won the “DMC (Destination Management Company) Agency” award.

As for the prize for “hotel group of the year”, it was awarded to Hivernage Collection, while the prize for “hotel establishment of the year” was awarded to Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé.

The “hotelier of the year” trophy was won by Noury ​​Saladin, CEO of Movenpick Marrakech. The “honorary” prize was awarded to the CEO of Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Omar Kebbaj.

This ceremony allowed professionals to highlight the dynamism of the sector, especially since the year 2023 was marked by exceptional and inspiring achievements for national tourism, driven by the dedication of the women and men of the sector.

Speaking on this occasion, the founder of Tourisma Post, Ahlam Jebbar, stressed that this event comes after a complicated period for the tourism sector, which demonstrated its resilience, thanks to the passion and commitment of its stakeholders.

As for the process of selecting nominees, Ms. Jebbar said that it was essentially supervised by journalists and press bosses from national media.

“A choice justified by the organizers to guarantee a certain neutrality and a critical look at the sector,” she explained.