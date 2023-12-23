The most awaited Christmas Pastoral! ÎPS Teodosie gives the signal: ‘It is the right time to show’ – News on sources

#awaited #Christmas #Pastoral #ÎPS #Teodosie #signal #time #show #News #sources

His Holiness Teodosie, the archbishop of Tomis, conveys, in the Christmas Pastoral, that priests must get even closer to the faithful in their parishes. “It is the right time to show the Lord and ourselves that sacrificial love and brotherhood are not “expired products” of a decaying society but works of the ever-living and eternally new divine grace.” is the exhortation of the Tomitian hierarch.

ÎPS Teodosie asks doctors and nurses to stop accepting terminations of pregnancy from women. “Faithful doctors and assistants should persevere with courage among their colleagues for the end of the barbaric practice of shedding innocent blood “for thirty pieces of silver”, transmits ÎPS Teodosie.

Read also: VIDEO Rare moment: The carol that made Patriarch Daniel smile

”† THEODOSIE,

by the grace of God Archbishop of Tomis,

To the clergy and the faithful people of the Archdiocese of Tomis,

Joy from the Incarnate Lord and a paternal hug from us!

Dear spiritual sons,

From the Holy Spirit and from the Virgin Mary is born the One who is the same yesterday and today and forever (Hebrews 13, 8). We find the “Most Exalted Lord”, who came down to us from the bosom of the Father, with emotion in the Church.

The baby cries in the arms of the pure Mother knowing that “he came to his own but his own did not receive him” (John 1, 11). He is entrusted to us Entirely, in a total renunciation of Himself, as an old Romanian carol testifies: “The Son in His name/ The Father sent Him into the world/ To be born/ And to grow/ To save us”. Nothing we know or will ever know compares to His sincere and innocent love that gives immortality and holiness. Together with the shepherds and the magi, we approach the Priceless Gift again in the cry of victory “Leru-i ler!” We call him through the Eucharistic ministers of the community.

Read also: VIDEO The carol of the year 2023 was released – ‘At home to grandparents’

The birth of holiness in the Christian family

Since the feast of the Nativity of the Lord is rightly considered the day of the Christian family, it is appropriate to mention this deep, but much-struck, brilliance. The unity of prayer and help with other brothers in faith begins in the family. When we talk about family we mean the root of a Christian life, not pagan. The family encompasses the Church and the nation to the extent that it is capable of sacrifice for the birth and education of a new generation, enriched in God.

The durability of a nation is proved only when the family is placed at the head of its gifts. From a theological point of view, the family is not only a simple social convention. It transcends time and has special significance in God’s plan for our world. The historical fact of the survival of the Church until our days and until the end of the ages is due first of all to God’s care, but also to the correct understanding – transmitted from generation to generation, starting with the first converts from these lands, the disciples of the Holy Apostle Andrew – of the meaning of the family. In the unfolding of history we will endure only as long as we keep the commandments of the Holy Wedding, the first of which is love that gives birth to babies.

Read also: ÎPS Nicolae, Metropolitan of the Americas, in the Christmas Pastoral: ‘Today’s troubled world is waiting for us to announce peace’

St. John Chrysostom emphasizes this: “Where there are man and woman and children in union of mind and love, bound with the bonds of good deed there is Christ in their midst – for He does not seek roofs of gold, nor shining pillars, nor handsome marble, but the beauty of the soul and the ornament of the mind and a table full of justice, loaded with the fruits of charity”.

Christ dwells in the child

The Feast of the Nativity always predisposes us to the search for blessed childhood, and this does not necessarily mean momentary nostalgia. No other holiday sends us more than Christmas to the serenity of joy that we could fully experience only then, in the dawn of innocence. Beautiful children, from humble families, TODAY flock together to wind their way down the slopes of our memories, in chorus of carols, with the sound of bells, chanting messianically “Leru-i ler!” under the benevolent gaze of the Infant in the icon. It’s as if we hear the Lord’s words: “I tell you the truth: unless you turn and become like little children, you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18, 2-3).

Read also: PS Ignatie, in the Christmas Pastoral: ‘Most of the time life lives for us, when we should be living life’

From the most revered icon of a church, the Mother of God with the Child, we are taught to learn the wisdom of all life. In the Baby Jesus we find all the faithful, awakened by the call of a new life. With God everything is possible (Luke 18, 27) so that the good news brought by the angel (Luke 2, 11) does not pale in front of the simplicity in which “He without beginning was born”. On the contrary, it announces the never-ending day of the Kingdom of Christ, that “dawn of day” present in the hearts and on the pure lips of caroling infants.

Herod’s murder: the mirror of the godless world

Carrying in his gentle being the Savior’s seal of light, the baby becomes a faithful Apostle and the prayer of his life shakes the depths of hell: “And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not encompass it” (John 1, 5). Every breath of the child is a secret carol offered to the holiness of the Almighty.

Read also: ÎPS Casian, the archbishop of Lower Danube, in the Christmas Pastoral: “Let’s take children as models in our lives that are too immersed in worries”

Herod and his advisers cannot easily accept the end of the night and are willing to do anything wrong to stop the caroling of Life on earth. In their way stand not armed armies, nor fighting machines, nor skilled technicians, but caroling infants who, despite the hideous bloodshed and countless persecutions to which they are subjected, cannot be prevented from rising bravely in the eternal calendar, together with the Saints 14,000 Infants, commemorated on December 29.

Life and its procreation is equated with a threat to so-called “development” or “emancipation”. Young people are first separated from their relatives, then from the Church, so that they end up indoctrinated in the cult of consumption of any kind and momentary pleasures. They are discouraged from continuing the act of genesis through Marriage, as they received it from their forefathers, because of the noxious environment in which the godless society struggles. Infanticide has become a social product, offered and consumed, in full view and with the complicity of all, by those who consider themselves “guardians of life”: doctors, fathers and mothers.

Read also: Patriarch Daniel, in the Christmas Pastoral: ‘This holy and great saving work was also the purpose for which God made the world’

Families with several children are considered vulnerable, which is why they are denied any help. Often those with many children are mocked, offended, disrespected. The honest provision of daily living and the necessities for the education of infants in these families is an unseen martyrdom that no one but Christ respects. Children from large families are often denied the right to be treated equally with their peers. Here is where an objective observer might identify the true decline of contemporary society! This is where the real discrimination lies! This is where any kind of compromise with the world of darkness leads!

The only hope in this painful situation can be, if we want, to return with all our strength to the sources of Romanian Christianity, that is, to the discovery of the connection with Heaven, which was taught to us, at the dawn of ethnogenesis, by the first called to the Apostleship.

The legacy of Saint Andrew the Apostle

The Orthodox Church is one with Christ through the Holy Spirit. In and through the Church, Christ exercises his eternal power, giving meaning to every being. By the will of the Savior (Matthew 28, 19-20) Saint Andrew the Apostle arrived on these plains laying the unshakable foundation of the Romanian Church with his own testimony and teaching. His disciples, among whom we devoutly remember the Dervent Martyrs (a priest and three virgins, burned alive), or the Missionary Saints In, Rim and Pin (frozen in the water of a river, celebrated on January 20), reached out to in the north, the missionary net of the “fisher of men” (Luke 5, 10) exchanging the old customs with the Christian Law, which later became in documents the Romanian law (jus valachicum) by which we have been guided until today.

Read also: The pastoral that tells what is being done: The greats of the world reap from the sweat of the many. Strategies are devised for the creation of a new ideological Babel Tower

Under the guidance of Christian law, the gentile pagan communities, which survived until the 2nd-3rd centuries, broke up into paired families, receptive to the Holy Mysteries. It can be considered the most inspired moment in the history of our Romanian nation, being the main reason for our birth both as Romanians and Christians but also the strongest defense against the pagan invasions that continued…and we could say that it still continues. The disciples of Saint Andrew, priests and anonymous believers, knew how to present Christianity, not so much in rhetorical forms, but especially in its cosmic but also familial form, best expressed in the example of their lives and that of their children. The Romanian carol preserved in an unaltered form, like amber, precisely those holy moments of the beginning. The caroler is the exceptional missionary, bearing the blessing of Saint Andrew with which he manages to light a new fire in the old hearth. The formation of communities around the Church and the formation of clans, led by priests, fighting and working for the same goal, on the unique basis of the Holy Mysteries, ensured the perpetuation of the Romanian Orthodox race. The mystery of our living means the eternalization of the nation in Christ by preserving the sanctity of the family and its Christian tradition. This is the legacy received by Saint Andrew the Apostle, the first caroler of our lands and the founder of the metropolitan seat of Tomis.

Urge

We strongly urge all priests and monks within the Throne of Saint Andrew the Apostle to light the flame of prayer in churches more than ever and to discover to spiritual sons, especially through the example of personal life: mercy, right judgment and faith (Matthew 23, 23) . Priests and monks have the power to prepare the new generations of Christians to resist influences alien to the spirit of the Gospel “which threaten to destroy us as a nation with our own being”. Give, honorable ministers of the church, increased attention to children, young people and Christian families that have been tried a lot. It is the right time to show the Lord and ourselves that sacrificial love and brotherhood are not “expired products” of a decaying society but works of the ever-living and eternally new divine grace. Guide all the sons of the parishes and monasteries to the moral and material strengthening of parents with several children, thereby preventing the terrible fall into despair.

To the Christian magistrates in the apostolic land of Dobrogea, we address words of encouragement in the fight they have to fight to propagate in faith, hope and love. We address to you the parental exhortation to stick more closely to your parishes and priests, in obedience and responsiveness to their call. Make known to your priests the pains and pressures of life as well as the aspirations or missionary ideas, initiating a lively and vigorous communication in the good deed.

Married Christians should honor the sanctity of their home, received from the Lord, by cultivating moral virtues and by giving birth to babies, taking into account the words expressed by Saint Justin the Martyr and Philosopher in Apology I, written around the year 150: “We do not expose, that is we don’t abandon children… lest any of them, not being taken to be raised by someone, die and, in this way, be murderers… In principle, we only marry to give birth to children…”.

Faithful physicians and nurses to persevere courageously among colleagues for the cessation of the barbarous practice of shedding innocent blood “for thirty pieces of silver.”

We advise young people and children to learn from an early age the joy of being Christians, true sons of the Kingdom of God and to understand that they are the most precious treasure of the Church, lurking by many to be plundered and wasted. We pray to the guardian angels and protective saints to keep them in the love of Christ and in the light of the teachings that are useful for the soul.

Bishop’s embrace

Under the impression of what was said above, we can only entrust you to the peace of Christ, the One born in the cave of Bethlehem with spiritual joy, but also with the hope that in the caves of our hearts faith will bear fruit through good deeds according to the teaching of Saint Andrew the Apostle. With humility, we constantly bow the knee, remembering you in prayer, in the Cave of Saint Andrew the Apostle, from the locality of Ion Corvin, recorded by tradition as the cradle of Romanian Christianity, the most beloved place of pilgrimage in Dobrogea.

For all the holy holidays and for the transition into the new year from the Lord, we warmly embrace you and bless you, giving voice to the words of St. John Chrysostom: “I am filled with great joy today, when I see your desired faces. Children-loving parents do not rejoice and rejoice so much when they surround their children and when they give them so much pleasure with their beautiful behavior and love, as I rejoice and rejoice now, when I see this spiritual assembly of yours gathered together here with so much courtesy and with a burning desire to hear the divine words, when I see that you have despised carnal food and hastened to spiritual food, showing by deeds the word of the Lord which says: “.

For all praying before the Incarnate Lord,

† THEODOSIA,

Archbishop of Tomis”