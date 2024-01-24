The most common type of family in Latvia is the family of a single mother

#common #type #family #Latvia #family #single #mother

According to the data of the “Statistical Yearbook of Latvia 2023” of the Central Statistical Office, in Latvia in 2023, 37.3% of all types of family nuclei were single mother families, followed by married couple families with children (26.2%), and married couple families families without children (18.2%). There are much fewer families in which children grow up with a single father (7.9%) and couples living in an unregistered cohabitation. The single-mother family is also the most common among those with children under the age of 18. In 2023, there were 98,511 or 45% of all families with at least one minor child.

Starting from 2015, the definition of the number of private households in population statistics has been changed, assuming that one dwelling is one household. On the other hand, the family nucleus or family in the census is viewed in a narrower sense. It consists of two or more persons who belong to one of the nuclear types of families:

married couple without children;

a married couple with one or more children;

unregistered cohabiting couples without children;

unregistered cohabiting couples with one or more children;

a father with one or more children;

a mother with one or more children.

Thus, a family consists of a couple without children, a couple with one or more children, or a single parent with one or more children. Only a grandparent with grandchildren does not count as a family in this context. The age of the offspring is not taken into account – adult men and women living with their parents are also in the status of son and daughter. Several families can live in one household, for example, a grandmother with a grandfather and one of their children with their child. One person does not make a family, and persons living in institutions are not considered.

The LV portal already wrote that the number of children increased in 2023, but the birth rate continues to decrease. Statistical data show that the number of families is also decreasing every year – last year there were 492,052 families in Latvia, which is 3,835 less than the year before. The largest number were those consisting of two persons, but last year there were 41 families of 11 people in Latvia.

Since 2021, traditional population censuses with a survey of all residents in their homes will no longer take place in Latvia, and all data will be obtained from information available in more than 30 administrative registers. Only such registers are used for population and housing censuses that are interrelated using uniform identifiers.