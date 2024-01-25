The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men

#common #types #cancer #symptoms #women #men

Home page

Life

Health

By: Natalie Hull-Deichsel

PrintShare

There are different forms of cancer and the frequency of tumor types can vary across Germany every year. Cases of prostate and breast cancer in particular are increasing.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide after cardiovascular disease, according to German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) reported. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Around 8.2 million people die from malignant tumors every year. Approximately 35 percent of cancer cases are caused by an unhealthy diet. Known causative factors include genetic predisposition, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, excessive UV radiation and HPV infections, which are considered triggers for cervical cancer. Although certain risk factors can be avoided, ultimately there is no absolute protection against cancer. But it can help to know the relevant symptoms and interpret them early on, because in many cases the earlier a tumor is discovered, the higher the chances of a cure.

A thrombosis can also be an indication of cancer

Blood clots or thrombosis belong loudly Thrombosis Action Alliance one of the most common and dangerous complications in cancer patients, although not every cancer increases the risk of venous thrombosis to the same extent. However, blood clots not only occur more frequently in the case of a tumor, but a thrombosis can also be an indication of developing cancer, even at an early stage.

Breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer: difference in women and men

Depending on the type of cancer, there are different risk factors that promote the disease and different signs and symptoms. © Science Photo Library/Imago

In 2020, according to estimates from the Center for Cancer Registry Data (ZfKD) A total of around 493,200 initial diagnoses of cancer were recorded in Germany. Of these, around 261,800 were men and around 231,400 were women. About half of the new cases were in cancers such as breast cancer (71,300), prostate (65,800), colon (54,800) and lung (56,700).

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything about health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

Know your cancer risk: Eleven foods can promote tumor growth

View photo series

According to the German Cancer Society e. V. (DKG) Most new cases of the following types of cancer are recorded in women and men – regardless of whether the individual is being diagnosed with a malignant tumor (carcinoma) for the first time or has already had another type of cancer.

Malignant tumor: the three most common types of cancer

The most common types of cancer are listed in decreasing order of frequency:

Breast cancerProstate cancerColon cancerColon cancerLung cancerLung cancer

Typical symptoms that indicate breast cancer include lumps in the breast, changes in the nipples, changes in breast size, skin abnormalities and swelling in the armpit. In men, prostate cancer can become noticeable, for example, through an increased urge to urinate, especially at night, pain when urinating, pain in the lower back or reduced ejaculation.

Lung cancer: Eleven symptoms that indicate a tumor – not just a cough

View photo series

The first signs and typical symptoms of carcinoma in the intestine are often unspecific signs such as fatigue and listlessness. As the disease progresses, abdominal pain, digestive problems with alternating constipation and diarrhea, frequent bowel movements, blood in the stool and weight fluctuations occur.

Statistics compiled by epidemiologists take into account three crucial factors:

Incidencethe number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year.

mortalitythe number of cancer deaths per 100,000 inhabitants per year.

Prevalencethe frequency with which a specific disease occurs at a specific time in a defined collective – usually per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lung cancer is far from just a disease that affects older people and smokers. Even younger people who don’t smoke can develop a certain form of lung cancer. Symptoms of a tumor that originates in the lungs can include a cough that doesn’t go away and changes, shortness of breath, hoarseness, constant throat clearing, thickened fingers, bad breath, changes in taste, and fatigue.

Whether a person ultimately develops cancer or not does not depend solely on chance – various influences such as risk factors, diet and family history can increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

Detect stomach cancer early: Pay attention to signals such as nausea, bloating and weight loss

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.