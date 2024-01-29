The most difficult 48 hours in January.. Urgent statement regarding weather fluctuations: heavy rain and cold winds

#difficult #hours #January. #Urgent #statement #weather #fluctuations #heavy #rain #cold #winds

The weather today Monday, January 29, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology In an urgent statement, a dense cloud cover of rain clouds has formed, strongly affecting the northwestern coasts, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain.

Maps were predicted the weather Rain clouds will advance inland, but will be less severe. Winds will also be active over the surface of the Mediterranean Sea, leading to disruption of maritime navigation and wave heights of (3:4 metres).

Meteorology warned of extreme cold the weather On all sides.

Meteorology stressed the need to wear heavy clothing, place the keffiyeh tightly around the neck, and drink warm drinks to prevent severe colds during this period of the year.

Meteorology advised to avoid standing under advertising signs during rain, and to keep everyone in their places due to the streets being flooded with rainwater, and to avoid approaching lighting poles to prevent lightning accidents, and to take shelter in the entrances of residential properties, and not to drive except when absolutely necessary, and to leave safe distances between cars, and to operate wipers and wait. .

Weather in Alexandria:

As for the case Weather in AlexandriaThe coastal governorate is facing heavy rains, due to… The nucleus of generosity Which began yesterday, Sunday, and will continue for 7 days, leading to heavy rains and flooding of the streets with rainwater.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt.

There are chances of falling Rain Light may be moderate in areas of (South Lower Egypt and the Canal Cities). Light may extend to areas of (Greater Cairo and Central Sinai) at intermittent periods.

Today’s weather:

A slight drop in temperatures is expected in most areas, and rain of varying intensity in areas from the north of the country to Greater Cairo. Winds will also be active in some areas, which increases the feeling of coldness. the weatherAnd it leads to disruption of maritime navigation in the Mediterranean, leading to the most difficult hours brick Cooler.

The weather today It tends to be cold during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, and the northern coasts. It tends to be cold in northern Upper Egypt. It tends to be warm in southern Sinai and southern Upper Egypt. It is very cold at night and in the early morning in most parts.

Expected fall Rain Moderate to heavy rain on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt at intervals.

Moderate rains (with an incidence of approximately 40%) are also expected to fall on areas of the northeastern coasts, and light rains (with an incidence of approximately 30%) extend to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intervals.

Weather maps warned of wind activity in areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and South Sinai at intervals.

The case of Bahrain

The General Authority of Meteorology explained the condition of the Mediterranean Sea, as it is very turbulent, the waves are 3 to 4 meters high, and the wind direction is northwesterly.

The Meteorological Authority added that the conditions of the Red Sea will be moderate, with waves rising from (1.5 to 2) meters, and the wind direction is northwesterly.

Expected temperatures today, Monday:

Cairo 16 12

October 6 16 11

Banha 16 12

Damanhour 15 11

Wadi El-Natroun 16 11

Kafr El-Sheikh 16 12

Mansoura 16 12

Zagazig 17 11

Shebin Al-Koum 16 12

Tanta 16 11

Damietta 15 12

Port Said 15 12

Ismailia 17 11

Suez 16 11

Arish 18 10

Rafah 17 09

Ras Sidr 20 10

Palm 15 04

Catherine 11 01

Phase 20 13

Taba 16 12

Sharm El Sheikh 21 14

Alexandria 16 11

El Alamein 17 10

Matrouh 16 11

Salloum 17 11

Siwa 18 09

Ras Gharib 20 12

Hurghada 21 14

Safaga 22 13

Marsa Alam 22 14

Shlatin 22 15

Halayeb 22 16

Aburmad 24 16

Ras Hadaraba 23 17

Fayoum 17 08

Beni Suef 18 07

Minya 19 07

Assiut 19 06

Sohag 20 08

Qena 20 09

Luxor 21 09

Aswan 22 10

New Valley 20 08

Abu Simbel 22 10