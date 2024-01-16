The most difficult highway section in Romania’s history. It is 31 km long and should be ready in 2028

Work has begun on the most difficult highway section ever built in Romania. It is about the second lot of the high-speed road that will connect Sibiu and Vâlcea. The road, which will cross the Olt Gorge through 50 tunnels, bridges and viaducts, should be completed by 2028. However, infrastructure specialists claim that the chances are small that the deadline will be met.

16.01.2024

The workers started the deforestation in the Câineni area today. It is a long-term operation, because a third of the section of lot 2 is forested. It will take a few more months before the first machines are brought to the area.

“It will be a highway like in the Alps, the Turkish builders promise, and this segment of the Olt Gorge is also the most spectacular. There will be 7 tunnels, 27 viaducts and 22 bridges. The high-speed highway will practically go through the mountains , above the river and the national road”, reports Diana Speretoiu, Observer reporter.

Cristi Tudor, DRDP Craiova representative: It will be the largest ecoduct that will be built on the entire section. It will unite somewhere in the Lazaret area, it will unite the two slopes, over the railway, over DN 7 and over the Olt river.

The section, with a length of 31.3 kilometers, will connect Boita, in Sibiu County, with Cornetu, in Vâlcea. For this piece of highway, the National Roads Company signed an 860 million euro contract with the Turks from Mapa-Cengiz.

Bogdan Alexandru, site coordinator: The area is very rough. very close to us is the Olt river and in this area we will have viaducts very difficult to build and many consolidation works.

The works are complex, but the builders boast that they have had such challenges before and that they have faced them.

Kutlu Katar, constructor: We are crossing the Carpathians and we can say that it is the most difficult part of the highway, but we have enough experience and strength and we will surely finish on time.

Most of the machinery from Turkey will be brought here. Likewise, and workers.

Bogdan Alexandru, site coordinator: We will bring workers from abroad. We will also call on the local, qualified workforce. Highway sections were built in the area, but as we know, in Romania, there is a big problem with the labor force, especially in construction.

The works should be completed by 2028, but the Pro Infrastructure Association claims that there are already delays.

Ionuţ Ciurea, Pro infrastructure association: There are many bureaucratic problems on the lot. First of all, there is a problem with access to where there are forests, with the completion of the geotechnical study. So, there is no question of finishing all the documentation so that it can be executed head-to-tail.

When it is ready, the Sibiu – Pitesti highway will be 122 kilometers long, which means that the road that now sometimes takes 2-3 hours could be covered in less than 60 minutes.

