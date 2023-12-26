The most expensive bed in the world is from Sweden, but not from Ikea. Price: PLN 5.4 million

#expensive #bed #world #Sweden #Ikea #Price #PLN #million

Framed portraits of about a hundred stars from the film, music and sports industries hang on a wall in a small factory hall in the small Swedish town of Köping in central Sweden. What do they all have in common? They all sleep in beds from the Swedish bed manufacturer Hästens.

However, the manufacturer does not reveal which model the celebrities wear. However, we can assume that it is usually a top-shelf model. Grand Vividus has been available on the market for two years. Price in the largest format (3.05 × 3.05 meters): an impressive 1,170,990 francs (PLN 5.4 million). The most expensive bed at Ikea, Kongsfjord, costs around PLN 2,900. francs (PLN 13,000). So you can decide:

Is a bed really worth that much money? You don’t necessarily have to buy truckloads of Ikea beds for that kind of money – you can buy three or four Rolls-Royces for the same price. And they can even drive. But honestly, a Rolls-Royce and a bed are very similar. They usually just sit there: a Rolls-Royce in the garage, a bed in the bedroom.

For Jan Ryde, CEO and fifth-generation owner of Hästens, there is no better way to invest your money than in a bed. Well, this man may be a bit biased, but his thoughts are very interesting. His book with a slightly esoteric title “When Business Is Love” will be released in early January. Ryde, who has just turned sixty, shares his life story, the success story of Hästens and the key factors that make companies successful.

A secret recipe, so to speak. A little spoiler: It has a lot to do with love. Before joining Hästens, Ryde was a professor of economics and continues to lecture regularly at the renowned Stockholm Business School. So he is not only a bed seller, but also a talented scientist.

Hästens Bed for 5.4 million

His beds, as he writes in the book, are the perfect object for becoming a healthier, fitter and better person.

It’s something to think about the next time you leave an Ikea restaurant with a stomach full of vegetarian meatballs and head to the bed section.

Holy Grail

The sleepy town of Köping, with a population of approximately 17,000. inhabitants and located an hour and a half by train from Stockholm, has nothing to do with the world of celebrities and the rich who lie in Hästens beds. In the center of the village there are some nice, typical Swedish houses, reminiscent of Bullerbyn, and on the outskirts of the town there are some less attractive company estates. Volvo also has its factory here.

The actual Hästens Factory Hall of Fame is located opposite a prominent wall with customer photos. There are portraits of all the employees hanging there, framed like stars. The fact that they are honored like celebrities from all over the world is not a coincidence. When Hästens employs someone, it should be a relationship for the rest of their working life. We see ourselves as one big family. And indeed, a significant number of employees spend their entire professional life at the company.

At the factory in Köping, which is also the company’s headquarters, there is a relaxed atmosphere, as if employees had first smoked a joint together and then immersed themselves in two hours of yoga. Employees perform their practiced tasks in absolute peace and quiet in the spacious factory hall. There are almost no machines here, and if there are, they are only used to, for example, hold the mattress vertically to make it easier to work on. At Hästens, almost everything is done by hand. And it has been this way for over 170 years. From the latest market launch, Grand Vividus, to the mattresses that were first created in 1852 by the company’s founder and master saddlemaker Pehr Adolf Jansen. Back then, the production of saddles and mattresses went hand in hand, and Hästens beds have since been produced exclusively from natural materials such as linen, cotton, wool and horsetail hair. These sustainable and natural materials are designed to guarantee a great night’s sleep.

Even people suffering from allergies don’t have to worry. They can sleep safely in the Hästens bed. The horsehair used in bed upholstery has been processed for many months without the addition of foreign substances. It comes from the middle part of the tail of wild horses in South America and is washed and rinsed before being centrifuged, disinfected and heated to 140 degrees Celsius. The horsehair is then stored for a period of time in the form of a braided rope, so that it curls up like a permanent wave when it is braided again and used in the Hästens bed. The twisted hair provides soft padding and is perfect for wicking moisture through the bed.

The wood from which the frames are made comes from northern Sweden and is of selected quality. No knots are allowed to reduce stability, and Hästens only sources wood from selected partners, who have been thoroughly instructed on the company’s quality requirements. In the top Vividus and Grand Vividus models, the frames are even connected without the use of screws to further emphasize the naturalness of the materials used. Hästens provides a 25-year warranty on all bed frames. Voilà, in the case of Rolls-Royce it is only four years. The people of Köping can only laugh at this.

The legendary blue and white chessboard

The brand became an icon among beds thanks to the marketing genius of Jack Ryde, who ran the company with his wife Solveig Janson from 1963. In 1978, he developed the classic blue and white “blue check” design that makes the Hästens bed instantly recognizable.

Since 1988, Hästens has been managed by Jan Ryde as CEO in the fifth generation. He ensured that Hästens beds are now sold all over the world and once again took the search for the perfect bed to the extreme. The production of the iconic Vividus bed, available on the market since 2016, takes up to 360 hours of manual work.and the top model Grande Vividus, available for sale from 2020, up to 600 hours.

These beds are built by a small team in a separate part of the factory. No other employee is allowed to touch the materials and taking photos is strictly prohibited. Only thirty Grand Vividus and approximately sixty Vividus leave the factory each year, and the waiting time is currently six months. If you don’t want to wait that long, there are also entry-level models that are available sooner, starting at around PLN 10,000. francs.

So good night!