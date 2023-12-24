The most expensive Christmas in the last 25 years. But people are reorienting and hunting for deals to reconcile the “traditional” meal with the limited budget

#expensive #Christmas #years #people #reorienting #hunting #deals #reconcile #traditional #meal #limited #budget

For Ioana Alupoaie, resident of Sector 2 and mother of a 9-year-old girl, the Month of Gifts is quite stressful. Utility bills, rent and subscriptions take 380 lei more from the card compared to last year. On December 5 it was Santa Claus, on the 24th Santa comes, and the expenses of the Christmas meal make her look for cheaper substitutes for the traditional recipes for the Christmas meal, she says.

I no longer cook with the same ingredients as in 2022. I switched to oil from the cheapest, I am constantly looking for offers on the products intensively used during the Holidays: butter, flour, eggs, oranges, etc. I’m trying to orientate myself in such a way as to get by with the money, she says in a discussion with HotNews.ro

Ioana made her shopping list, drew a line at the end, saw how much it would cost, after which she began to cut unnecessary dishes from the list. “I can handle gifts, because Janine is not demanding and I didn’t buy her expensive things. But we cut from the budgets for gifts for parents and relatives,” she says.

As for the Christmas meal, Ioana Alupoaie says that two years ago it cost her 700 lei, last year around 1000 lei and this year it would exceed 1300. “Money I don’t have, because I still have to live and after Christmas” she says.

“At least this inflation made me miserable. Isărescu keeps telling us that it will be fine, that the price increases will end, but do the math yourself and see if they’re lying!”, says Ioana.

So we set out to calculate based on 8 essential Christmas dishes.

“We didn’t do caltabosi this year either, says Ioana Alupoaie. I would simply have entered the rent money if I were also doing caltabosi!”. Her daughter will have Christmas dinner with her father, but Ioana invited her two sisters and parents to the table. That this is normal during the Holidays, let’s be together, she says. Ioana Alupoaie is a teacher by profession. They don’t earn much, and inflation hits low-income earners the hardest.

How we did it: We took the recipes of 8 traditional dishes, and calculated the price of the ingredients used. We averaged the prices in Carrefour, Auchan and Mega Image, where the products were available on the respective retailers’ websites. After which we only had to collect. The final costs do not include the price of electricity, water or gas used, nor the value of time spent in the kitchen. They also do not include the costs of subsequent washing of the dishes (detergent, water, etc.)

What must not be missing from the Christmas table in 2023

Our recipes look like this:

1. stuffed (500 g minced fatter pork, 1 medium chopped onion, 50 g rice, 1 tablespoon oil, salt, pepper, dried thyme, a little paprika, two medium sauerkrauts (so that we have a choice of beautiful leaves). In addition, you need: 2 tablespoons of oil, 1 chopped onion, dried thyme sprigs, 1 bay leaf (optional), 250 g raw pork breast (with mouse), 250 g smoked meat (ribs, kaiser, or even fresh smoked sausages), 500 ml thick tomato juice (passata or thick stock), 500 ml cabbage leaves

2. Beef salad : 700 g veal, 500 g chicken, 6-8 pickled cucumbers, 1 donut pickled in vinegar, 4 potatoes, 6 carrots, 1 parsnip, 1 small celery, 2 tablespoons peas, mayonnaise from 2 egg yolks – 350-400 g, salt, pepper

3. jelly : two pork legs, a larger piece of lean meat, peppercorns and bay leaves, garlic, 2 packets of gelatin, decoration: eggs, parsnip, carrot

4. Toba. Ingredients: 1.5 kg pork legs (4 pcs), 1.5 kg pork tongue (approx. 8-10 pcs), 500 g pork heart, 500 g pork kidneys, 1 kg pork meat (from raw ham, leg or back), 1.5 kg bacon with mice (from the pig’s belly). Condiments: 80 g non-iodized salt (special for pickles and the food industry) – divided into 2, 30 g freshly ground black pepper – divided into 2, 50 g paprika, 120 g crushed garlic – divided into 2. Optional: a little coriander, allspice. In addition: pork stomach or caecum, thick mates, chalk, bladder (basic)

5. Sausages. Ingredients: 1 kg pork leg, 1 kg thigh (pork belly, 30 g of salt, 6 g of pepper, 1 spoon of sweet paprika, 6 g of thyme, 1 head of garlic, 400 ml of dry white wine, 4 m of intestines of pig

6. Roast pork in the oven: 1500-2000 g pork leg (one piece), one spoonful of peppercorns, one spoonful of cumin, salt. Optional: sprigs of thyme, 2 medium white onions, 2 medium red onions, 5-6 cloves of garlic, 150 g lard

7. Stuffed eggs : 1 box of pork pate, 1 bunch of dill, 6 eggs, salt, ground pepper, 1 tablespoon of cream, 10 g of butter, 2 tablespoons of mustard, 6 egg yolks

8. Sweet bread: 1 kg of 000 flour, 50 g of fresh yeast or 14 g of dry yeast, 350 ml (max. 400 ml) of warm milk, 250 g of sugar, 4 eggs, 150 ml of oil or 100 ml of oil and 100 g of melted butter, 3 sachets of sugar vanilla or two teaspoons extract or the core of a vanilla pod, grated peel of 2 lemons and an orange, 15 g of salt (weighed!)

Besides that, you also need a wine that you should preferably serve boiled, with cinnamon. And obviously, 3-4 strips, one flat water and one mineral.

Like Ioana Alupoaie, I have removed caltabos from the menu. I didn’t even put the fruits that are usually served at the end of the Christmas dinner.

I also assumed that I bought a bottle of oil, a bag of salt, 1 kg of white onions and one of red onions, a bag of rice, 1 kg of flour, a bag of paprika, a jar of mustard, a box of cream, 1 kg of sugar, a liter of milk, two lemons, an orange and 4 cloves of garlic.

The total average cost for these recipes plus a wine of 45 lei a bottle (of 700 ml) brought us to 1300 lei

According to the results of a study by Reveal Marketing Research, the budget allocated for the Christmas holidays will be smaller for almost 40% of Romanians. Only 10% say they have money and will spend more this year than in 2022.

Compared to the winter holidays in 2022, more than half of Romanians (64%) say they will reduce spending on decorations and festive atmosphere, while 46% intend to allocate a smaller budget to gifts, and 38% will reduce the amount spent on food and purchased drinks.

The average amount that Romanians declare that they will spend this year on food and drinks (546 RON), gifts (492 RON) and decorations (149 RON) is 1188 RON, this being down by 12% compared to 2022 (1350 RON ).

“Holiday Spirit” drops from 17% in 2022 to 6% in 2023

According to the results of the Reveal Marketing Research study, this year Romanians have more positive feelings in anticipation of the holidays (73%), compared to last year (64%). The most frequently mentioned emotions that the holidays evoke are those of happiness/joy (26%), well-being (16%) and the feeling of contentment (12%).

We remain in the sphere of positive emotions, but we observe a decrease in the feeling of enthusiasm near the holidays from 17% in 2022, to only 6% this year, the fact that last year Romanians enjoyed the first Christmas without restrictions representing the main explanation.

On the other hand, negative thoughts do not leave 22% of Romanians this year either, with indifference (7%) and sadness or stress (7%) being the most frequently mentioned.

Most Romanians will spend Christmas at home (56%) or visiting (39%)

The majority of Romanians will spend their winter holidays at home this year as well (56%), the percentage reaching 72% in the case of people over 55 years old and 73% in the case of people with a low income, under 2000 RON.

Moreover, 39% of Romanians intend to visit their loved ones (family, friends) during the winter holidays, to a significantly greater extent those aged between 45-55 (46%). We can see that visits outside the place of residence are preferred to a greater extent by young people between the ages of 18-24 (18% vs. 13% total sample).