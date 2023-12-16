The Most Extreme Planets in the Universe, So Hot That They’re Filled with Diamonds

SPACE — The universe is so vast. There are many amazing things in the universe. Advances in tools are now helping to reveal more things in the universe, including very extreme planets.

The following are the extreme planets in the universe. What is discussed below is only a small part. In the future, more extreme planets may be discovered.

LHS 3154 b, a planet that is larger than its star

LHS 3154 b is a very strange planet. LHS 3154 b is larger than its star.

Located about 51 light years from Earth, LHS 3154 b is 13 times larger than Earth. The planet has a mass like Neptune, but orbits a small dwarf star, LHS 3154, which is nine times smaller than the planet’s mass.

The existence of the planet LHS 3154 b challenges scientists’ theories about how planets and planetary systems form. This research was published in the journal Science on November 30, 2023.

WASP-107b, planet with sand clouds

Illustration of WASP-107b and its parent star. Image: LUCA School of Arts, Belgium/ Klaas Verpoest.

The planet WASP-107b was discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope. Scientists found water vapor, sulfur dioxide and clouds of silicate sand in the planet’s atmosphere.

In a paper published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, November 15 2023, this planet is one of the planets with the lowest density known to astronomers, so much so that it is sometimes compared to a comet.

WASP-107b is the same size as Jupiter, but its mass is only 12 percent that of Jupiter. WASP-107b is located about 200 light years from Earth.

WASP-107b only takes six days to orbit its star, which is slightly cooler and less massive than the sun.

