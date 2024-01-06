The most important investment in the national energy system has just fallen: ‘Every major project also faces challenges!’ (VIDEO) – News on sources

#important #investment #national #energy #system #fallen #major #project #faces #challenges #VIDEO #News #sources

The most important investment in the national energy system has just fallen: ‘Every major project also faces challenges!’

The Tarniţa-Lăpuşteşti project must go ahead and will go ahead, at the fastest possible pace, because it is the most important investment aimed at balancing the national energy system, says the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja.

“Any major project also encounters challenges. We have noticed a significant interest from the big profile companies, but – unfortunately – this has not materialized through compliant offers at this time. At the same time, more than 70 requests for clarifications have been received, which concerned both the possible extension of the submission deadline and the contractual clauses. Some have already been accepted. We ordered the urgent resumption of the technical-economic documentation acquisition procedure, taking into account all the clarifications received in the first stage. We are confident that the resumption of the procedure will be done at the beginning of next week, with an improved award documentation, which will take into account the requests of the private sector. This will increase the chances of the successful completion of the procedure, which will have an initial term of 30 days. The Tarniţa project “Lăpusteşti must go ahead and it will go ahead, at the fastest possible pace. It is the most important investment for balancing the national energy system, and the feasibility of its realization is confirmed by reputable experts in the energy sector. We encourage all possible competitors to get involved in the bidding procedure and to submit complete and compliant bids, within the terms provided by the law,” stressed Burduja, reports Agerpres.

How did the procedure go?

According to a press release of the Ministry of Energy, sent on Friday, AGERPRES, in October 2023, SAPE SA launched the procedure for the acquisition of Services for the development of the Feasibility Study and Technical-Economic Documentation related to the investment objective Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Plant (CHEAP) Tarniţa – Lăpustești.

Later, at the request of the potential bidders, in order to prepare the documentation according to the legislation in force, the term was extended by a period of 23 days until December 27, 2023, at 15:00. 15 bidders signed up for this procedure, including some of the largest profile companies in the world.

On December 27, 2023, the public procurement portal displayed the message “This procedure was canceled automatically, because on the deadline for submission of offers, none of the registered bidders encrypted the financial offer/or did not respond to all the electronic evaluation factors , as the case”. Thus, the procedure was canceled (more, here).

The competent ministry explains the situation by the fact that the submission period also mattered, the month of December being an interval with a limited capacity for the involvement of companies.

The importance of the Tarnița – Lăpușteşti Hydropower Plant

The Tarniţa – Lăpustești hydroelectric plant will be a regional provider of balancing and storage services, being the best place in Romania for the development of a pumped storage hydroelectric plant project. This will contribute to ensuring the energy security of Romania and a part of Central and Eastern Europe, in the context of the war in Ukraine, the danger of the European energy crisis and uncontrolled variations in energy prices.