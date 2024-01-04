the most important purpose to be happy with ourselves and others

#important #purpose #happy

Neither go to the gym nor learn a new language. What we all want is to leave a good memory as a couple, family, friendship… Why do we forget it?

January: new year, counter at zero and the best intentions. Now I’m going to go to the gym, I want to eat healthy, I’ll be more organized, I’ll study English… Nothing we’ve chosen as a goal is as urgent as practice kindness, the “natural inclination to do good” and that “kindness of one person towards another”, according to the RAE. Different research confirms that betting on kindness in our daily lives has positive consequences on our brain and our general state of health. Furthermore, it contributes to the formation of more social bonds. stable and positive.

“Kindness is what makes us happy and what truly gives meaning to our lives, as Viktor E. Frankl wrote after passing through a concentration camp. And not only that, a good person is how we would like to be remembered. This is how all the patients explained it to my admired friend, the psycho-oncologist Ainhoa ​​Videgain, in the last days of her life,” she says. Jose Luis Bimbela Pedrola (Barcelona, ​​November 6, 1956), author of Practical and Radical Goodness (Ed. Desclée De Brouwer) and professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health of Granada, Dr. in Psychology and Master in Drug Addiction from the University of Barcelona.

This conversation with Videgain was precisely his motivation for writing the issue, when neither the Russian invasion of Ukraine nor the war between Israel and Gaza had begun after the surprise attack by Hamas. “Today, in 2024, it would even be More necessary“, he points out. “I decide, I do, I train, I infect. With the decision to choose goodness as your purpose, you will win, your environment will win, and society as a whole will win. “And she warns:” But, once you have bet, take action and turn it into behavior through habit and discipline so as not to give up after two days and so that the cycle of the gym and English repeats itself again.”

A LIFESTYLE

Bimbela is a Doctor in Psychology, a Public Health worker, a teacher and the author of several books.

Should we strive to be a good person in an individualistic and selfish context? “Of course you have to work hard! Let him human being aspires to goodness It is something that we already knew and behavioral science, anthropology and neuropsychology, is strengthening that idea.” As a Public Health worker for 30 years, he is a firm defender that prevention is better than cure. “We cannot live leaving collateral damage and then try to leave that good memory as a father, as a son, as a friend of my friends, as a life partner… You have to incorporate it into your daily life and work on it continuously,” he defends.

He gives the example of the cabin depressurization. “On a plane, before attending to the person next to you, it is key that you put on your mask yourself. The same thing happens in society: me with me is the most immediate level of salvation, me with you comes later, then we and we. This order is key.” Remember the stage of the coronavirus crisis, when personal responsibility was key to not infecting others. Have we already forgotten the ‘we will come out better’?

“Group, as a species, we were threatened by the pandemic. Faced with that, we went to what was most essential. In danger, we came together to survive. Once the most serious thing was over, we forgot.” You never get better by magic, he insists: “Only if you decide and if you do it. It’s like when you’re healthy, you live without thinking about the illness, and it’s only if your health is lacking that you notice it.”

EMOTIONAL GYMNASTICS

Challenges such as climate change, growing mental health problems, global crises… draw a reality where fear and uncertainty They keep us from being able to connect with other people. For this reason, Bimbela encourages training kindness like exercise, so that it does not have to be a sacrifice and becomes an enjoyment.

“It is a very difficult moment in which we go like sheep, without seeing well-being goals for all. “The studies I’ve reviewed and cite in the book say that altruistic behaviors increase oxytocin and decrease cortisol, the stress hormone.”

A patient with chronic pain, this psychologist has improved his quality of life through certain care such as healthy eating and exercise. That is why he emphasizes that “kind actions are also related in recent studies to the reduction of inflammatory processes“.

In addition to this more physical healthin the emotional part that kindness provides, quotes the Greek philosopher Epictetus: “The most relevant thing is not what happens, but how I interpret what happens to me. It gives us power as individuals in the face of a situation that we can see in a more pessimistic and catastrophic way. “.

In social health, it relies on the famous 6 verbs 6 of communication: “Ask, listen, empathize, resume, reinforce and provide feedback. In the area of ​​kindness they build relationships of respect and mutual trust.” A very important aspect in the face of social polarization, the word of the year. “You see many conversations in which you are not listening, but instead you are thinking about how you are going to counterattack in the next reply.” We are also very suppositional. “We have to ask in order to understand the feelings or reasons of others, even if we do not share them,” reflects the expert.

For the spiritual dimension, linked to the meaning of life and not necessarily to a religion, it is based on eudaimonia, the state of satisfaction due generally to one’s situation in life, as opposed to more hedonic pleasures such as sex, food or money. “You have to find a vocation or meaning to be happy.” You don’t have to have excessive ambition. A “reason to get up every morning” is enough.

Finally, to maintain kind behavior over time, talk about the ethical health. “It is the strategy that is discussed in business schools and we have all heard it at some point: win-win or win-win. It was already in the biblical writings in that ‘you will love your neighbor as yourself’. No one can be as good Although it may seem silly, it is not about being a martyr, but rather understanding that kindness is for everyone. To be able to give the best to others, you first have to take care of yourself.”

KINDNESS AND SOCIAL NETWORKS

Why do we seem like worse people on social networks like X, where everyone seems angry? In the book, the writer opts to first ask us if we are going to contribute something with our comment, instead of saying things that we would never say to their face. “Before doing something you have to measure the consequences, and not only if you are going to insult, which is the most obvious because it already has the intention of harming the other. There are times when we do not even intend to hurt but we cause harm to someone and we must also measure that before acting.”

Bimbela talks about the behavioral selfie. It consists of making a portrait with our own diagnosis. “A snapshot of the behavior we want to change to implement the kind behaviors before even wanting to change others.

It refers to the fact that we are very prone to telling our children or our partners how they should act and be, he criticizes, without first doing the self-scan. “It will give us a clue as to what costs us more and what less so that all this is not a toast to the sun,” she concludes. Because if we want change the world We have to start with ourselves and with small steps.

Practical and radical goodnessby José Luis Bimbela Pedrola is published by Desclée de Brouwer and you can buy it here.

