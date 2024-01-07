The most luxurious Mercedes in the world is not a Maybach, but… a Sprinter

#luxurious #Mercedes #world #Maybach #but.. #Sprinter

Not even Rolls-Royce can offer some of the goodies you’ll find in these machines

If you’re one of those people who find the Rolls-Royce Phantom too small and cramped, you can now sleep easy. A British company promises you the same level of luxury, but with a lounge where you can stand up and invite a dozen friends. Meet Sutton Bespoke’s special VIP Class series. To create the most luxurious Mercedes on the market, the London-based company used as a basis not the S-Class or GLS, but the humble Sprinter and V-Class workhorses. But once he’s done with them, you won’t recognize them. The latter, based on the Sprinter, offers eight square meters of interior space that can be configured to seat up to nine in unabashed luxury. Not only the seats, but also the walls and a large part of the floor is upholstered with the highest quality genuine leather. “Standard” equipment includes two 40-inch TVs with 4K resolution, a surround sound system, two refrigerators, a dimmable and soundproof removable glass partition if needed. And if such a need has not yet arisen, you can condense your time playing Playstation. At the customer’s request, VIP Class can be converted into a 2- or 4-seat luxury dressing room with toilet and shower. A panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, heating for all seats and an ultra-powerful air conditioning system with HEPA filters are also available as extras. Even the price seems advantageous against the background of the starting around 420,000 euros for the Phantom. Sutton currently has over half a dozen ready-made conversions that cost between £149,000 and £216,000 (€173,000 – €250,000). E, there are also some significant differences between them and the Rolls-Royce: under the hood of the Phantom is an epoch-making V12, while here you get the Sprinter’s standard drivetrain. But behind the glass partition, this may not matter so much. See more of Sutton Bespoke’s refinements in the GALLERY:

