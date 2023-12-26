The most natural drink that increases intelligence and fights Alzheimer’s has been revealed

Who doesn’t want to be smarter? Everybody wants. So, which drink should we choose for this? Here are the answers…

It is possible to become smarter, and there is research to support it. Here is that natural drink that increases intelligence…

The blood-brain barrier, a wall that protects the brain, allows only a small number of substances to reach the brain. Turmeric is a plant that has positive effects on both the vessels carrying blood to the brain and brain cells.

Turmeric prevents forgetfulness in the brain: The substance called curcumin in turmeric gives turmeric its color. Curcumin crosses the blood-brain barrier and enters the brain tissue and supports many functions.

A hormone called neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the brain ensures the survival, growth and new cell formation (neurogenesis) of nerve cells. The main causes of Alzheimer’s disease are the decrease in the level of BDNF hormone in the brain and the increase in toxic substances called amyloid plaques.

Turmeric increases the level of BDNF hormone and strengthens memory by reducing age-related deterioration of brain functions. Turmeric promotes new cell formation in the brain. It fights against amyloid plaques accumulated in the brain and improves brain functions.

Here is a natural drink recipe that increases intelligence.

Materials:

4 drops vanilla essence

1 teaspoon of honey

A pinch of black pepper

A pinch of ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of water

1 capsule of coffee

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons coconut oil

1 glass of water Milk

Preparation of

Put turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon and water in a bowl. Mix the ingredients until they become a paste. Add milk, honey, vanilla and coconut oil to the coffee in your glass and stir. Add the paste you prepared and mix.

