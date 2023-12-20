The most powerful antioxidant produced by the body! Glutathione decreases with aging

The amount of antioxidants produced in the human body decreases with advancing age and environmental effects. This situation can lead to the development of various diseases. Glutathione, the most powerful main antioxidant produced naturally by the body, has an important place in the prevention of aging, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dementia and many other diseases. With glutathione treatment, the body’s antioxidant capacity is increased, making it more resistant to diseases. Specialist from the Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation – Integrative Medical Practices. Dr. Sadi Kayıran gave information about glutathione and its importance.

PREVENTS THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF FREE RADICALS

There is a delicate balance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Many chronic diseases that occur as we age are related to the harmful effects of free radicals that are not controlled by antioxidants, known as oxidative stress. Many signs of skin aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin damage, are the result of damage caused by free radicals.

