The most productive match of the season in the ACB league for Pasečnik, who is actively playing

Andrzej Pasečnik | Photo: “Palencia”

Latvian basketball player Anžejs Pasečniks played the most productive game of the season in the Spanish Premier League (ACB) tonight, scoring 19 points and helping Palencia beat Bilbao basketball players 78:72 at home.

Pasechnik played 21 minutes and 26 seconds and made four of seven two-point shots and 11 of 16 free throws. He also had seven rebounds, two turnovers, three blocked shotsone note and ten provoked penalties, finishing the match with a +/- of +18 and an efficiency of 28.

The most productive among the winners was Vitor Benite, who scored 20 points, while Melvin Pancars scored 13 points for the visitors.

Murcia UCAM, represented by Artur and Rodion Kuruc, is fifth with ten wins in 16 games, Manresa “Baxi”, whose team is played by Mārcis Šteinbergs, is in seventh place with nine wins, while “Palencia” is last in the 18-team championship with a record of 2-14.