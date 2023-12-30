The most read WOMAN interviews of 2023: ‘Never dreamed of 45 million’ | Woman

#read #WOMAN #interviews #dreamed #million #Woman

At the end of the year we like to look back on the past year. Which interviews from 2023 have stayed with us and have the VROUW reader(s) read frequently? We’ve listed it all!

Sharon (34) was a French teacher and is now in the Quote Top 100: ‘Never dreamed of 45 million’

© MY JEWELLERY

Sharon Hilgers (34), founder of the jewelry and clothing brand My Jewelery, may be high in the Quote Top 100 Young Millionaires with an estimated fortune of 45 million euros, but she herself is also a bit surprised. “It is very beautiful in itself, but not something I dreamed of.”

Daniëlle (30): ‘I have shark teeth, a black tongue and I had my nose amputated’

© Own image

In addition to her body full of tattoos, Daniëlle (30) now goes one step further. She practices ‘body modification’ and deliberately had her nose amputated. Unfortunately, this hobby also has a downside. Daniëlle’s family has broken off contact, she cannot find a home and her two children (6 and 9) are being bullied at school. Daniëlle: “I am just the same loving mother as everyone else.”

Sex nurse Marion: ‘I give everything I think someone needs’

© CORNÉ VAN DER STEST

Marion (55) used to be a nurse but now helps people with disabilities who miss intimacy. She is single and has six children aged 14 to 27. “People sometimes ask if I feel dirty during this work, but I don’t feel dirty at all.”

Marianne Timmer changed course after divorce: ‘Thought life would be different’

© MICHEL VAN BERGEN

Three-time Olympic skating champion Marianne Timmer (49) knows all too well that life can turn out differently than expected. After her divorce three years ago, she made a major change: she exchanged the countryside for Amsterdam where she built a new life, became a coach in the field of vitality and wants to inspire other people to get moving. “If you feel fitter, it also has a lot of impact mentally.”

Loes Luca (70): ‘I’m still dating Harald, he just doesn’t come home anymore’

© MARK UYL

Loes Luca (70) has played countless roles in her rich career. This flamboyant jack-of-all-trades can now be seen again as a demented mother in the TV series Maud & Babs. Unfortunately, she experienced it firsthand for years. “I sometimes look in the mirror, because I was that daughter.”

Fleur Agema: ‘I had a crush on Léon, but he is six years younger’

© MARC UYL

Fleur Agema (47) has been in the House of Representatives for the PVV for years and is still passionate when it comes to politics. She is also a proud mother. What is less known is that she was diagnosed with MS in her twenties. As a result, she has a passion for healthcare and lives in the now.

Janke Dekker about discredited husband Tom Egbers: ‘He ended up in hospital with a heart attack’

© ANNABEL OOSTWEEGHEL

The life of Janke Dekker (60), wife of the discredited NOS Sport presenter Tom Egbers (66), was completely turned upside down last year. “A character assassination was deliberately committed. The enormous resilience against injustice has made our relationship stronger.”

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Are you experiencing something special and would you like to share it with us?

Then send a message.

WOMAN Daily

The best articles and interviews every day.