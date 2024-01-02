The most relevant footballers in the world who retired in 2023

2024 began without several relevant footballers around the world hanging up their uniform; names of the size of Gianluigi Buffon, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Zlatan Ibrahimovicuntil Miguel Layunwho retired as champion with Club América.

One of the greatest in football history to hang up his uniform was the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who retired at the age of 45 and his last club was Parma. ‘Gigi’ became a legend of the Italian National Team, Juventus and world history.

Another of the footballers who announced his retirement in 2023 was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the fields wearing the shirt of one of the most representative teams in the world, AC Milan of Serie A.

Within Mexican soccer, players like Miguel Layún and Rubens Sambueza retired from the fields; The Mexican side left like the greats, lifting the Apertura 2023 championship of Liga MX. While ‘Sambu’ hung up his uniform wearing the shirt of Deportivo Maipú of Argentina’s Primera Nacional.

The most revealing retirements from football in 2023

  • Gareth Bale | LAFC
  • Mesut Özil | basaksehir
  • Joaquin | Betis
  • Cesc Fábregas | As 1907
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Milan
  • David Silva | Real society
  • Diego Godin | Velez
  • Gianluigi Buffon | Parma
  • Eden Hazard | Real Madrid
  • Jérémy Mathieu | Luynes
  • Fabio Quagliarella | Sampdoria
  • Filipe Luis | Flamengo
  • Giorgio Chiellini | LAFC
  • Miguel Layún | America
  • Rubens Sambueza | Deportivo Maipú

