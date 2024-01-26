The most stylish puzzle in the world? Honor Magic V2 Porsche Design will head to the Czech Republic – SMARTmania.cz

#stylish #puzzle #world #Honor #Magic #Porsche #Design #Czech #Republic #SMARTmania.cz

Honor, in collaboration with Porsche Design, presented an exclusive edition of its puzzle

The special edition of the Honor Magic V2 is supposed to resemble a racing car

In the foreseeable future, the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design will also be sold in the Czech Republic

The thinnest flexible phone in the world, which is the Honor Magic V2, can also be described as a nice stylish phone. We did not spare words of praise in our review either. On the occasion of the launch of sales in Europe, which took place in Leipzig, East Germany, and where our editors were also invited, the Chinese company also prepared a pearl for the journalists present.

Since the presentation of the smartphone took place at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig, it is clear where we are going with this – the Honor Magic V2 jigsaw will also be available in a special edition, which was taken care of by the well-known design studio Porsche Design.

A top-notch puzzle with a luxurious design

Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design, as the full name of the new product sounds, combines the top parameters of the “basic” Honor Magic V2 and graceful curves referring to racing and premium sports vehicles. For a change, the lines of the back of the folding phone are supposed to refer to the hood of the Porsche 911. The color design of the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR is based on the shade of Porsche cars with the designation Agate Grey.

Porsche Design is no stranger to designing special editions of smartphones, after all, even in the past devices modified by this renowned studio were available from, for example, Blackberry or Huawei. The very first phone in the world with the Porsche Design signature was the Sagem P9522 from 2008. Even in the case of the new collaboration with Honor, it seems that the designers from Porsche Design have not forgotten anything about their art, the novelty looks very elegant in person.

Honor didn’t even forget to boast a thickness of 9.9 millimeters and a weight of 234 grams, together with the NanoCrystal Shield protection against scratches. It is characterized by improved display resistance and its degree of hardness should exceed seven degrees on the Mohs scale. We’ll see if YouTuber JerryRigEverything will confirm this manufacturer’s claim in the future.

Honor Magic V2 hardware parameters

System, chipset and build

Operating system: Android 13,

chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB), octa-core, 1× 3,36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2× 2,8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2× 2,8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3× 2 GHz Cortex-A510,

GPU: Adreno 740,

RAM: ,

internal memory: 256/512 GB,

pam. card:

Dimensions: 156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm (folded), 160.4 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm (unfolded),

mass: 231 g,

increased resistance: it is

Display, connectivity and battery

7.92″, LTPO OLED,

distinction: Quad HD+, 2156 × 2344 px

5G: ,

NFC: ,

Bluetooth: 5.3,

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax,

GPS: ,

connector: USB-C

Battery: 5000 mAh,

fast charging: ,

wireless charging:

Cameras

Main: 50 Mpx, f/1.9, 23mm, PDAF, laser AF, OIS,

second: 20 Mpx, telephoto lens, 2.5× zoom, f/2.4, 20mm, PDAF, OIS,

third: 50 Mpx, wide-angle, f/2.0, 13mm, 122˚,

selfie camera: 16 Mpx, f/2.2, 4K video, HDR, panorama, gyro EIS

In terms of parameters, do not expect any differences compared to the basic model. Whether it’s displays, flexible hinges, cameras, or software, everything is exactly the same.

If you are interested in the top design, we have good news for you – the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design will also be available on the Czech market. The European price was set at 1,999 euros (excluding tax). Details on local pricing and availability will be released shortly. According to our estimates, the price of the phone could be around the 60,000 CZK mark.

