The most violent criminal in Romania lives the life of a nabob in prison – Source news

The Greek Kostas Passaris shocked the whole country in 2001, when he shot two security guards at a currency exchange in the Capital in cold blood and fled with the money. He is currently serving a life sentence, but in detention he lives a comfortable life, according to gandul.ro.

Kostas Passaris, who killed seven people and committed a long string of armed robberies in Greece and Romania, does not seem to miss anything in detention.

In the Craiova penitentiary, the Greek is one of the wealthiest inmates. In his account, managed by the authorities, he would have accumulated approximately 60,000 lei, money transferred by the diplomatic representation of Greece in Romania.

As an inmate, Passaris cannot spend, in a week, more than three-quarters of the gross minimum wage on the economy.

Among the details of his life in prison, it stands out that Passaris would play violent video games on the console, using the television as a monitor.