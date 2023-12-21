The most visited countries by Russians in 2023

In 2023, the three countries that Russians visited the most are: Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, commented Lyubov Voronina, managing director of the Let’s Fly tour operator, Prime reported.

According to Voronina, compared to 2022, the number of reservations this year has increased by 27%, and travel agencies note a redirection of tourist flows to new destinations.

“The first destinations of tourist visits by Russians remained stable during the year – Turkey, UAE, Egypt and of course, trips to Russia. Sometimes they just change places. This year, demand for Thailand increased, also for Cuba. For some destinations, demand decreased, for example, for the Dominican Republic. And tourist trips are on average 15 days,” explains the expert.

As for December and the New Year holidays alone, the demand from Russians for trips abroad, especially to Asian countries, has increased significantly. Some major travel agencies are reporting a 50% jump in sales of overseas travel packages compared to last year, despite an increase in the average bill.

