The most watched highlights of 2023

Amalia’s big trip, Alexia’s solo visit, Máxima in Africa, Beatrix in Aruba, just a selection of the highlights of the royal year. Vorsten was there and shared the nicest, sweetest and most beautiful images on Instagram (@vorsten_nl). These are the six most viewed reels of the past year. On to great moments in 2024! Are you also following us on Instagram and Facebook?

1.3 million views – Prince Constantijn dancing on King’s Day

Prince Constantijn shows off his supple hips with a spontaneous salsa dance during King’s Day in Rotterdam.

1.4 million views – Queen Máxima wears new outfit

Queen Máxima wears a new sequin outfit by Natan during the performance in Pretoria, South Africa.

1.5 million views – Queen Máxima in the Antilles

Queen Máxima has quickly mastered the choreography of a dance on St. Eustatius.

2.1 million views – Princess Alexia joins the press interview

‘A lot of plans but nothing planned yet.’ Princess Alexia talks about her plans for the new school year during the press interview after the summer photo session.

2.1 million views – Princess Alexia’s first solo visit

“Is this a revelation?” Princess Alexia makes an extra effort at an unveiling during her first official solo visit to the port of Rotterdam.

3.4 million views – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima pose in front of the fog

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima pose in Johannesburg, South Africa, in front of Table Mountain, which is almost invisible due to the fog. The king knows what to do with that.