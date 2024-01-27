The movie on Netflix that conquers Romania: Record popularity

#movie #Netflix #conquers #Romania #Record #popularity

The film released on Netflix, captured the attention of the public with a strong subject and an emotional story. In less than a week after its premiere, the film attracted no less than 10 million viewers globally, ranking first in Romania.



The film premiered over a week ago and has since captivated the attention of audiences around the world. Released on January 19, 2024, the production directed by Oliver Kienle quickly became a global phenomenon.

The tear-jerking story conquered Netflix subscribers

With an emotional subject and an exceptional cast, “Sixty Minutes” has already collected more than 10 million views and is on the top of favorites in Romania. The script is centered around the main character, Octavio, played by the talented Emilio Sakraya.

Emilio Sakraya, the main character of the famous Netflix movie. Photo credit: Instagram

A father’s desperate fight for custody of his daughter

Octavio is a mixed martial arts fighter desperate to keep custody of his daughter, Leonie. Faced with a desperate situation, Octavio finds himself in the middle of a huge conflict, having to face immense dangers to achieve his goal.

The film is set in Berlin, Germany, where Octavio faces increasing challenges in his race against time to make it to his daughter’s birthday party on time. With only an hour to spare, he must navigate the busy city streets, facing a series of obstacles and unexpected enemies.

Success on Netflix

“Sixty Minutes” won over the public and critics alike, garnering immense appreciation and occupying the first place in the Netflix chart in Romania.

Those who have already seen the film have given enthusiastic reviews and confidently recommend “Sixty Minutes” for its emotional story and production quality. Suspenseful action and Berlin settings contributed to the film’s success, cementing it in the popularity charts.

Netflix, record number of subscribers

The company even surpassed the results from July to September, when 8.8 million new subscribers were registered, according to Sky News. This steady rise in the number of subscribers has strengthened Netflix’s position, standing at more than 260 million subscribers globally at the end of 2023, representing an annual increase of almost 30 million subscribers.

The implementation of the no-password-sharing policy thus proved to have a significant impact on user behavior, encouraging them to become individual subscribers.