The multifaceted crisis continues: what was discussed in Davos about the events of the war

The World Economic Forum is one of the most widely known international public-private sector cooperation organizations, bringing together leaders and specialists from business, politics, culture, technology, environment and other sectors.

About 3,000 people participate in the organization’s annual meeting in Davos. participants and guests who participate in discussions on various pressing global issues. The main goal of this year’s meeting, which took place on January 15-19, is to discuss ways in which society, companies and states could “restore trust” in the future, the economy, other countries, etc.

Just a few weeks ago, the forum participants were expected to take stock of the global economic situation after three years of pandemic and two years of war in Ukraine, with a gradual market recovery and moderate stabilization of the financial situation in mind.

However, recent events in the Middle East have reminded us that various crises are still emerging in parallel with existing ones.

