The mysterious disappearance of a mathematics teacher from Vâlcea. Wife and children, accused of killing him and hiding the body

A mother and her two children are the main suspects in a mysterious disappearance. The woman’s husband, a mathematics teacher from Vâlcea, disappeared under suspicious circumstances from home, reports Antena 3.ro

After 3 years, the Valcen prosecutors are now accusing the three of murdering the man. Even without the body, the investigators placed the mother under judicial control, but also the eldest son, being accused of blows causing death and desecration of corpses.

April 7, 2021. A woman complains to the Râmnicu Vâlcea police that her cousin, a mathematics teacher in Râmnicu Vâlcea, has been missing for 1 year. The woman told the investigators that for a year, the man only responds to text messages, not to calls, as he did until then.

That’s how the police and prosecutors began to find out that the missing, Marian Claudiu Balan, he may have been the victim of his own family. Of his wife and two children. The Balans had a difficult marriage. All the witnesses stated that the family was distant, without friends, and the arguments were more and more frequent.

The suspicions of the investigators began to take shape when the wife’s explanations regarding the man’s disappearance, given to acquaintances, for a year, were different.

He told his sister and mother that he ran away with another woman, to other relatives, that he was away working in Great Britain and Italy, at a car wash, from where he also sends them money. It was strange for the investigators that neither the children nor the wife reported the disappearance to the police.

It is certain, say the investigators, that the last evidence of the man’s existence was recorded on April 10, 2020, when Marian Claudiu Bălan spoke on the phone with his mother. Then the teacher seemed to go into the ground. And the wife seemed to be trying to erase every trace.

“During the Easter holidays (April 19, 2020, the Easter holiday), the parents of the children meditating on mathematics were informed either by phone by his wife, or by text messages, that for a period of time the teacher, her husband, will interrupt the meditations, as he will leave for classes, so that, later, after the end of the spring school vacation, the respective parents will also be informed by the defendant that the mathematics meditations will continue, but with another lady teacher”, according to the investigation of the magistrates.

Moreover, in July 2020, 3 months after the so-called departure from home, the woman asked the Râmnicu Vâlcea Court to dissolve the marriage. The trial, to which the husband never appeared and which was settled a year later, declaring the divorce due to the teacher’s sole fault.

