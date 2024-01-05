The mystery of Anton’s missing New Year tip gets tangled up, here’s where he was last seen

The mystery of the missing basketball player Anton Petukhov begins to unravel. The 20-year-old athlete has been missing since the New Year, and the search for him has been unsuccessful for the fifth day.

The CSKA (Moscow) youth was last seen on December 31 in Krasnoyarsk. Police continue to search for him. Social media volunteers in a non-missing people search group have reviewed all street camera footage.

They discovered that a man with Petukhov’s description fell from the October Bridge over the Yenisei River. A body that floated from both sides of the river has not yet been found. The nearby island was mainly searched, but the search yielded no results.

Anton Petukhov is a former player of CSKA (Moscow). Wears the kit of the junior team “armies” in the period 2020-23, with which he won the championship title in his age group in 2021.

In the summer of 2023, the 205-centimeter Petukhov became a player for Barnaul, where he moved with his coach from the CSKA (Moscow) school, Alexander Gerasimov. Since the start of the season, he has played six games for his new club.

