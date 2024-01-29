The Mystery of Brad Pitt’s Face Not Aging at the Age of 60, Allegedly Plastic Surgery

#Mystery #Brad #Pitts #Face #Aging #Age #Allegedly #Plastic #Surgery

Actor Brad Pitt is currently a hot topic of conversation because his face is considered not to age at the age of 60. Having a youthful appearance, it’s no wonder that the film actor Benjamin Button was named the sexiest man by People magazine twice.

More than 5.5 million people have watched the video uploaded by British esthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge on TikTok. Dr. Jonny speculates that Brad may have secretly had a facelift.

If you look at the two pictures of the actor uploaded by Dr. Jonny, one from a red carpet event in 2020 and another from the Wimbledon tennis tournament last summer, looked much better. According to Dr. Jonny, Brad is suspected of carrying out a surgeon’s action.

“The video about Brad went viral because people couldn’t believe how good he looked at the age of 60. Looking at the picture I uploaded, Brad really looks like he has had a facelift,” said the doctor.

“These changes are significant in a short period of time. To achieve a facial lift and contour, especially in the middle and lower face, you cannot achieve these results through non-surgical methods,” adds Dr. Johnny.

According to Dr. Jonny, if Brad did this operation, the cost could reach more than 100,000 pounds sterling or around Rp. 2 billion. It usually takes two to three months to recover.

