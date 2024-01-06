The Mystery of the Cause of the Crash of the US B-1 Lancer Supersonic Bomber

#Mystery #Crash #Lancer #Supersonic #Bomber

A B-1 Lancer supersonic bomber belonging to the United States (US) crashed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, United States. The cause of the plane crash is still a mystery, aka not yet known.

Reporting from AP News, Saturday (6/1/2024), the supersonic B-1 Lancer plane crashed on Thursday (4/1) at around 17.50 local time. At the time of the accident the aircraft was on a training mission.

The crash occurred as bad weather hit Ellsworth Air Force Base. Visibility was said to be poor with freezing temperatures and low cloud cover.

American authorities have not explained further regarding the cause of the crash of this sophisticated aircraft. However, so far it is confirmed that there have been no deaths.

As reported by ABC News and CBS News, the B-1 bomber crashed when it was about to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota on Thursday (4/1) evening local time. The aircraft carrying four crew members carried out previous training missions.

The 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force said in a statement that the four crew members on board the plane managed to save themselves moments before the plane hit the ground.

“There were four crew members on board the plane. All four ejected safely,” explained the 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Three of the crew members, according to the Associated Press report, suffered minor injuries and have received medical treatment at the military base. One other crew member had to undergo treatment in hospital due to the injuries he suffered, however the injuries were not life threatening.

It is known that the B-1 Lancer is a supersonic bomber that first operated since the 1980s. This aircraft has been used to support the presence of United States (US) bombers in the Asia-Pacific region as well as to carry out close air support missions in US operations in Afghanistan.

60 aircraft of this type are at two air force bases currently. The advanced aircraft operates out of Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

