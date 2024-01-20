The mystery of the eye of the Sahara may have been solved

#mystery #eye #Sahara #solved

From above, the Richat structure looks like a huge impact crater in the middle of Mauritania’s Sahara desert. The crater-like anomaly, consisting of a series of uniform waves with a diameter of 50 kilometers, is actually entirely terrestrial in origin.

This spectacular, ancient formation was used as a landmark by the Gemini astronauts in the 1960s. Geologists initially believed that the Eye of the Sahara was a huge impact crater, reports IFLScience. According to further investigations of the sedimentary rock forming the central dome, it was formed sometime in the late Proterozoic, so it can be placed between 1 billion and 542 million years.

Some still believe that the structure is actually the remains of the lost city of Atlantis, as its circular shape is said to resemble the land described by Plato, but this can be dismissed.

The structure probably formed during a process called folding, creating what is known as a symmetrical, anticlinal shape. Folding occurs when tectonic forces compress sedimentary rock from two sides. If the rock is cold and brittle, it will break, but if it is warm enough, it will bend.

A Journal of African Earth Sciences However, in their study published in 2014 in the journal The presence of volcanic rock may indicate that molten rock reached the surface and created the dome shape before eroding into the rings seen today. According to the study, the breakup of the supercontinent Pangea may have played a role in these volcanic formations and tectonic shifts.

The structure is a mixture of sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Erosion at the surface of the structure exposes fine-grained rhyolite and coarsely crystalline gabbro rocks that have undergone hydrothermal alteration. The rock types found in the rings erode at different rates, resulting in different colored patterns on the surface. Large, sharp-angled pieces of sedimentary rock debris also contribute to the swirling, colorful irregularities that make up the formation.

Because of its enormous size, the Eye of the Sahara is best seen from a great height, so for now we have to rely on satellite images to enjoy it in all its glory.

