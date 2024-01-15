The mystery of the LG washing machine using 3.66 GB of data per day has a very simple explanation – here’s what it is

#mystery #washing #machine #data #day #simple #explanation #heres

In yet another example of the dangers of connecting any household appliance to the internet, this week the owner of an LG washing machine was shocked to discover it was using 3.6GB of data every day.

Jonny, who describes himself as a “fintech geek” in his X bio, posted on Elon Musk’s platform this week after noticing the enormous amount of data his LG washing machine was using every day.

The image from the Asus router interface page shows that the LG washing machine downloaded 100MB of data and uploaded 3.57GB in one day. The appliance accounted for just under 5% of Johnny’s daily internet traffic, which is certainly a lot for a washing machine – such applications typically consume around 1MB of data per day.

Like many companies, LG offers an app (SmartThinQ) for users, allowing them to manage and automate all their compatible home devices. Connecting the washing machine allows features such as the ability to download additional wash programs, but there is clearly something wrong with the amount of data being used in this situation.

There have been many theories as to why the LG washing machine is so “data hungry”. Many speculated that the washing machine may have been hacked. In 2017, a vulnerability called HomeHack was discovered in LG’s smart home infrastructure, which could have allowed hackers to log into user accounts for LG SmartThinQ home appliances and take remote control of devices connected to the account. Among other things, the hacker could spy on home users through the video camera in LG’s Hom-Bot robot vacuum cleaner.

The HomeHack vulnerability was patched soon after it was discovered, but the incident showed the potential dangers of providing online connectivity to everything in a household. There have been many warnings that Johnny’s machine may have been hijacked for crypto-mining purposes, leading to “Bitcoin laundering” jokes.

After Johnny finds out about this unusual behavior of his washing machine, he blocks its internet access to prevent it from using his data. A day later, he published a follow-up post that seemed to reveal what was going on: possibly a reporting inaccuracy on the part of the Asus router interface. Several other users have confirmed that a similar error can occur in the software (as Johnny already knows from personal experience).

Even if it’s just a bug, it’s interesting how few people guessed it might be Asus’ fault when the first announcement was made, which shows how used we are to seeing internet devices being horribly insecure and getting hacked on a regular basis.

What do you think – are we putting too much faith in the security of IoT devices?

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!