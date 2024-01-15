The Mystery of the Magic Island of Titan Finally Revealed

The islands on Titan resemble honeycomb-shaped snow, which formed in methane lakes on the surface of Saturn’s moon. (Photo: Stockbym)

JAKARTA – The mystery of the magic island floating on the largest moon Saturn , Titan, finally answered. These islands were first seen in 2014 by the Cassini-Huygens space probe when it observed the orange haze surrounding Titan.

Even though they were discovered 10 years ago, it is only now that scientists have a scientific explanation for these islands. Orbiting Saturn, Titan is larger than the planet Mercury, and its floating islands appear as bright spots on the moon.

Reporting from Bgr, Monday (15/1/2024), in the latest study published in Geophysical Research Letters, floating islands on Titan are real. The islands resemble honeycomb-shaped snow, which formed in methane lakes spread across Titan’s surface.

Of course, other theories have circulated about these islands. However, this latest research is one of the most interesting theories, as it suggests these magical islands are actually organic material floating on the surface of Titan’s methane lakes.

This theory explains that these snow-like lumps form on the surface methane lake and finally sank into the lake itself. This buoyancy allows humans to see the island before it disappears and sinks into boiling methane.

Although a first look at a model of Titan seems to suggest that any solid matter on the surface of the methane lakes would immediately sink, researchers believe the plumes are likely porous, allowing methane and ethane to seep in slowly.

This slow absorption keeps the magical islands on Titan floating for a long time. This process is similar to what happens when glaciers on Earth break apart, and the pieces float away before sinking.

These floating islands are also part of what makes Titan look like Earth, something that has intrigued astronomers for some time.

More Interesting News