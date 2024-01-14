The Nation / Public Health will receive 500 thousand anticovid vaccines at the end of January

#Nation #Public #Health #receive #thousand #anticovid #vaccines #January

By the end of January and beginning of February, the Ministry of Public Health expects 500 thousand doses of vaccines against covid-19, with the updated composition 2024, of the omicron variant XBB 1.5, to be applied within the current regular vaccination program anus. This is what Dr. Luis Cousirat, director of the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI), informed La Nación/Nación Media.

The doctor commented that the highest risk group is the population that was not vaccinated last year because those administered already included the composition for omicron and that they are updated every year. He indicated that more than 300,000 adults are not protected because they did not receive the annual dose.

The director of the PAI recalled that in 2023, 400 thousand people were vaccinated against covid-19 and based on that number, the 500 thousand doses were requested for this year. The very low coverage was one of the recurring problems since the vaccines against covid-19 appeared.

Dr. Cousirat explained that the first vaccines contained antibodies for the original variant from Wuhan (China), but those are already outdated because they have already mutated and variants and subvariants have appeared. The updated Omicron XBB 1.5 is from the Moderna laboratory in the United States.

“This vaccine is like updating immune system data,” said Dr. Luis Cousirat. He added that the antibody production process takes two to three weeks after the vaccine is administered. He mentioned that once the vaccines arrive, risk groups should first go to the stations to receive the applications.

Regarding the increasing critical situation of Covid-19 patients that is being recorded in the country, the director of the PAI recalled that there are 93 hospitalized in the ward, 5 in intensive care, 4 deaths and 1,048 confirmed cases in the first week of January. Preliminary data indicates that 90% of these people did not receive the vaccine.