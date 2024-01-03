The National Academy of Medicine will make vaccines its Great Medical Cause in 2024 (Declaration)

#National #Academy #Medicine #vaccines #Great #Medical #Declaration

The National Academy of Medicine will make vaccines its Great Medical Cause in 2024. With this in mind, a delegation from the Academy went to Rio de Janeiro on December 8 and 9 to participate in the joint symposium of the Academies of Medicine of Brazil, the United States, Portugal and France in the presence of the Ministers of Health of Brazil, Portugal and the Director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Despite the strength of the national vaccination programs of the four countries and the efforts put in place to convince their respective populations of the necessity and expected benefits of vaccination, particularly during the Covid-19 epidemic, the participants unanimously reported the increasing hesitancy to be vaccinated, the declining involvement of doctors in enforcing vaccination recommendations, often ideological misinformation applied to vaccines. These elements compromise the elimination, although acquired, of diseases such as poliomyelitis, the fight against emerging epidemics or the eradication of cancer induced by viruses.

