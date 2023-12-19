The National Bank of Poland responds to the earnings of President Glapiński!

#National #Bank #Poland #responds #earnings #President #Glapiński

Paweł Mucha “unmasked” the earnings of the president of the National Bank of Poland. In fact, once again he unmasks something like “The Good Soldier Švejk”, but most of all he unmasks himself. But the new ruling camp is delighted, the Internet is boiling, the Olympics are happening, and Donald Tusk is eating popcorn. The response from the NBP Press Office shows that the earnings of the NBP president are a small percentage of what the presidents of private banks earn. But it makes an impression on the uninformed. How much does the president of the National Bank of Poland really earn?

On the one hand, we know that if we don’t know what it’s about, it’s about money. But in this case it is clear from the beginning that it is about money, and not a small one at that. Paweł Mucha, member of the management board of the National Bank of Poland, does not stop fighting for the money that, in Paweł Mucha’s opinion, he is simply entitled to – although, as the president of the NBP, Adam Glapiński, pointed out, these are discretionary bonuses which, in the president’s opinion, are due to this member of the NBP management board. they don’t belong. And this is not small money. Paweł Mucha demands approximately PLN 140,000. PLN “extra salary”. Nothing bothers him at all in this fight for money. Neither the ferment he creates nor the fact that his fight and its media fruits are eagerly used by Donald Tusk’s circle to ridicule the National Bank of Poland and its president.

Over the weekend, Paweł Mucha revealed what bonuses the management of the Polish central bank awarded itself.

The awards of the President of the NBP are for the first quarter – 3 times, for the second quarter – 3.5 times, for the third quarter – 4 times and for the fourth quarter – 4.5 times the monthly salary calculated as an equivalent for annual leave – wrote Paweł Mucha on the X platform, publishing the 2019 resolution setting bonuses for the head of the NBP.

Further, Paweł Mucha’s entry was commented on by economist Rafał Mundry, who reminded that the remuneration of the president of the NBP is the same as that of the speaker of the Sejm or the prime minister, i.e. PLN 20.5 thousand. zloty. Mundry, however, pointed out that thanks to awards and bonuses, Adam Glapiński earned much more – according to him, Adam Glapiński earned PLN 1.3 million in 2022. Rafał Mundry also calculated that it was as if he received 65 salaries a year instead of 12 salaries. “Extra salary every week,” the economist concluded.

The NBP Press Office has just commented on the matter.

Currently, in 2022, the remuneration of the President of NBP was 27.6% of the average remuneration of the President of 6 leading commercial banks. The remuneration of the President of the NBP without awards, bonuses and additional annual remuneration would amount to PLN 283,788 in 2022, which would constitute 6% of the average remuneration of the president of a commercial bank – we read in the release.

How much do presidents of commercial banks earn?

The best-paid boss among the presidents of commercial banks in 2022 was Michał Gajewski from Santander Bank Polska, who earned over PLN 6 million. In second place was Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge, president of Bank Millennium, who earned a total of PLN 4,927,260. Third place went to the president of BNP Paribas, Przemysław Gdański, with a total amount of PLN 4,431,000. Even the presidents of banks with State Treasury participation (Pekao, Alior, PKO BP), whose total earnings range from PLN 1.12 million to PLN 1.9 million, look “pale” in comparison.

This situation has long crossed the rubicon of conventions and gentlemanly manners. Once again, there does not seem to be a visible problem here, but once again Paweł Mucha provides media fuel like grist to the mill. Two Confucian pieces of wisdom come to mind in this situation, both well known to entomologists. One: if you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito flying above your ear. Second: Don’t shoot a mosquito with a cannon.

Theoretically, President Glapiński could sleep peacefully, because every time Paweł Mucha seems to harm himself, and he never fails in terms of substance. On the other hand, the dominant media are already making sure that the destruction is as great as possible and you never know what new Paweł Mucha will come up with. And so this petty dispute over small amounts of money continues to grow in intensity. It’s just a pity about the NBP portrait.

