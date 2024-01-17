The National Pension House has published the indicators for 2024! How much is the social allowance and the pension point

The National Public Pension House has published the indicators used in the public pension system for the year 2024.

“I. The average gross salary used to base the state social insurance budget is:

• 7,567 lei – starting from January 1, 2024.

II. The social insurance contribution rates are as follows:

• 25% – owed by natural persons who are employees or for whom there is an obligation to pay the social insurance contribution;
• 4% – due in the case of special working conditions by natural and legal persons who have the capacity of employers or are assimilated to them;
• 8% – due in the case of special working conditions by natural and legal persons who have the capacity of employers or are assimilated to them;
• 20.25% owed by natural persons who, at the place where the basic function is located, earn income from wages and wages assimilated to wages on the basis of:
• individual employment contracts concluded with employers who carry out activities in the construction, agricultural and food industry sectors, and which fall under the conditions provided for in art. 60 points 5 and 7 of Law no. 227/2015, with subsequent amendments and additions;
• individual employment contracts, service reports and some special statutes provided by law, as a result of the activity of creating computer programs and which fall under the conditions provided for in art. 60 point 2 of Law no. 227/2015, with subsequent amendments and additions, for gross monthly incomes up to and including 10,000 lei.
• 25% – due to natural persons who have concluded a social insurance contract.

The contribution rate for privately managed pension funds is 4.75% and is included in the social insurance contribution rate owed by natural persons who have the status of employees or for whom there is an obligation to pay the social insurance contribution”, says the CNPP.

“Note: In the case of participants in privately managed pension funds, a correction index of 0.81000 is used to determine the score achieved in the public pension system for the months in which they contribute to these funds.

!!!! Individuals who earn income from salaries and salary-related income, for whom the contribution to the privately administered pension fund is due, based on:
• individual employment contracts concluded with employers who carry out activities in the construction, agricultural and food industry sectors;
• individual employment contracts, service reports or special statutes provided by law, as a result of carrying out the activity of creating computer programs;

• They are exempt from paying this contribution for gross monthly incomes up to and including 10,000 lei.

• I can opt in writing, at the employer, for the payment of the 4.75% quota owed to the privately administered pension fund.

• I can opt out of the above option by submitting a written request to the employer.

III. As of January 1, 2024:

• The minimum monthly income insured under the social insurance contract is 3,300 lei (the value of the minimum gross basic salary per country guaranteed in payment starting from October 1, 2023). The amount of the social security contribution related to this income is 825 lei.

• The value of the pension point is: 2,032 lei.

• The correction index used to determine the amount of the pension is 1.41.

• The amount of the death benefit is:

• 7,567 lei – in case of death of the insured or pensioner;

• 3,784 lei – in the event of the death of a family member of the insured or pensioner.

IV. The social allowance for retirees is 1,281 lei.

V. The allowance for the companion in the case of disability pensioners classified in the first degree of disability is 1,626 lei.

Other specifications

The monthly taxable pension income is determined by deducting from the pension income the non-taxable monthly amount of 2,000 lei.

Monthly incomes from pensions below the level of 2,000 lei are NOT subject to 10% taxation.

Individuals with income from pensions benefit from insurance in the social health insurance system without paying the social health insurance contribution.

The average net salary used to calculate the tax on income from service pensions is 4,426 lei.

Starting with the revenues related to the month of November 2023, for the construction sector, the minimum gross basic salary per country guaranteed in payment was set at 4,582 lei. This provision applies only to the fields of activity provided for in art. 60 point 5 of Law no. 227/2015, with subsequent amendments and additions.

Starting with the revenues related to the month of November 2023, for the agricultural sector and the food industry, the gross minimum basic salary per country guaranteed in payment was set at 3,436 lei. This provision applies only to the fields of activity provided for in art. 60 point 7 of Law no. 227/2015, with subsequent amendments and additions”, the document issued by CNPP also states.

