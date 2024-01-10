The national police chief states that the police do not have to pay

#national #police #chief #states #police #pay

DN’s news has provoked strong reactions, both within and outside the police. Örebro district court decided that five police officers who were injured during the Easter coup in Sveaparken must pay the perpetrators’ legal costs, despite the fact that he was sentenced to prison for gross sabotage against blue light operations.

The issue has now been raised all the way to the national police chief, Petra Lundh.

Is there a risk that this case will make people not want to become police officers, or police officers to leave the profession?

– I really hope not, says Petra Lundh.

She says that the employer will now intervene. The five police officers do not have to pay themselves, but the Police Authority will.

– The situation they found themselves in is absurd, almost exceptional. It feels completely obvious that the police officers should not bear the costs themselves, says Petra Lundh.

Petra Lundh, national police chief since 1 December 2023, says that the employer will cover the cost. Photo: Lars Lindqvist

The police will appeal the verdict from Örebro District Court to the Court of Appeal, today Wednesday is the last day.

On Tuesday, the Police Association announced that the union will grant legal aid to the affected members.

However, the national police chief says that the affected police officers should not have to use the union when it comes to the costs.

– My starting point is that they should come out of this unscathed, even if there will be additional costs if they appeal. As responsible for the Police Authority, we must ensure that they receive compensation for the full cost, and they should not have to use the Police Association for that, says Petra Lundh.

If the employer or the union pays, it indirectly means that all police officers are responsible for the cost. The police officers I speak to are not happy but think it’s about the principle, what do you say about that?

– You can think that it gets an unreasonable result, but the law looks like this. A court has the option of separating the compensation part from the criminal case. If you then withdraw, you are considered to be the one who lost and must replace the other party, says Petra Lundh.

Will the Police Authority push for a change in the law?

– If necessary, we will do it. But the case with the five police officers is to be appealed, so first we have to see what the Court of Appeal comes up with.

The law that may be in question in that case is from 1981 and is called “the law on public officials’ right to compensation for legal costs in certain cases”.

Petra Lundh is sitting on the board of the Swedish Employment Agency and believes that the case sheds light on a wider problem where more people can be affected. People may find themselves in other legal situations where they are forced to pay legal costs, even though they have done nothing wrong.

– For example, when you are sued by individuals, win, but do not receive full cost coverage. It is also a concern and something we will address in the Swedish Employers’ Authority in January, if the law needs to be reviewed, says Petra Lundh.

Fact. This has happened

Easter weekend in 2022 riots broke out in several cities. The worst happened in Sveaparken in Örebro. Several police officers were so injured by the stone-throwing mob that they ended up in the emergency room.

One of those convicted is a 45-year-old man, a citizen of Syria, who was jailed for gross sabotage against blue light operations.

Five police officers sought damages, something that other police officers had received in other trials after the Easter coup.

Örebro District Court chose to separate the damages from the criminal case and deal with it in a separate civil case.

The Supreme Court ruled that individual police officers are not entitled to damages for infringement in the case of sabotage against blue light operations, as it is considered a crime against the state.

Then the five police officers withdrew their claims for damages.

But then there is a rule in the procedural code which says that you have “lost the case” and must pay the other party’s legal costs, in this case SEK 12,650.

Show more Show less

Read more:

Police officers were injured in the Easter coup – forced to pay the perpetrator’s costs

Insider sources: This is why the police lost control during the Easter coup