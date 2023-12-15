The Nations Cup Karting Championship for the Middle East and North Africa region continues in Doha

#Nations #Cup #Karting #Championship #Middle #East #North #Africa #region #continues #Doha

Doha – Qena:

For the second day in a row, the competitions of the 2023 Middle East and North Africa Nations Cup Karting Championship, organized by the Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, continued on the karting track at the Losail International Circuit, over a period of 3 days, with the participation of 165 male and female racers, representing 15 countries.

Today’s competitions witnessed the holding of three qualifying races in the various categories of the championship, in order to determine the starting points in the main races scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at the conclusion of the competitions.

In the Senior Max category (for competitors over the age of 14 years), the Algerian competitor, Kamel Rahal, was able to occupy first place with a time of 47.963 minutes, ahead of the Emirati George Nasser, who ranked second with a time of 48.306 minutes, while Jordanian Faisal Nashkho came in third place with a time of 48.306 minutes. 48.456 minutes.

In the Mini Max category (for racers aged 10 to 13 years), Emirati racer Fares Haroun took first place with a time of 51.198 minutes, ahead of Darrick Rivera, who ranked second with a time of 51.227 minutes, while Saudi Abdul Razzaq Al Quraishi came in third place with a time of 51.579 minutes. .

In the Micro Max category (for competitors aged 8 to 11 years), Emirati competitor Atiqa Asif achieved first place with a time of 52.878 minutes, ahead of Moroccan Nahil Al-Qahudi, who finished second with a time of 53.283 minutes, while Lebanese Edwin Al-Murr came in third place. With a time of 53.529 minutes.

In the Junior Max category (for racers aged 12 to 15 years), Egyptian competitor Zain Al-Homsani took first place with a time of 48.548 minutes, ahead of Lebanese Roger Feghali, who ranked second with a time of 48.743 minutes, while Jordanian Sanad Al-Hamawi came in third place with a time of 48.779. minute.

In the DD2 Masters category (for competitors over the age of 31 years), Lebanese competitor Mathias Njeim was able to occupy first place with a time of 47.667 minutes, beating his compatriot Christopher Njeim, who ranked second with a time of 47.713 minutes, while Omani Abdullah Al Rawahi came in third place with a time of 47.982 minutes.

Regarding this championship, Fatima Al-Qaidi, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lusail International Circuit, expressed in a press statement her overwhelming happiness with the special atmosphere that dominated the races in the first two days of the Nations Cup Karting Championship, saying, “We at the Federation are proud of the presence of 23 Qatari racers in this competition.” “The major sporting event for karting, which includes many racers from various Arab countries.”

The tournament was considered a good opportunity for Qatari contestants to compete with different age groups and different schools in North Africa and the Middle East, noting the praise of the delegations participating in the tournament for the Qatari organization of this major event at the Losail International Circuit, and pointing out that the federation tried to provide all amenities for the participants in order to come out with a championship. Distinctive, befitting the name of the State of Qatar.

Al-Qaidi indicated that the competitions were very strong, as was expected, in light of the intense competition and enthusiasm of all the competitors who strive to achieve the best results throughout the competitions throughout the days of the tournament, stressing that the greatest goal of hosting the tournament is to focus on the young age group of Qatari contestants. Preparing them in a distinctive way for the future through exposure to different schools and competition in different circumstances and circumstances.

Regarding the succession of major championships and the extent of pressure on the Federation and the Losail Circuit after the Formula 1 and MotoGP World Championships, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Losail International Circuit explained that the succession of major championships constitutes a great responsibility for all employees of the Federation, but she stressed the work and cooperation within the Federation as a single work team. This leads to overcoming any pressure and achieving success in organizing any sporting event.