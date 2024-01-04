The NATO-Ukraine Council: The issue of Ukraine’s air defense will be considered ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

#NATOUkraine #Council #issue #Ukraines #air #defense #considered #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #World

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet next Wednesday in response to the latest wave of massive Russian airstrikes on the neighboring country, DPA reported, citing a statement from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, cited by BTA.

Last year, at the summit of the alliance in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in the summer, the Council was established. The main goal is cooperation with Kiev until the conditions are met for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO.

The meeting was convened by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, a spokesman announced today, adding that it would take place “at Ukraine’s request following Russia’s latest missile and drone attacks against civilians, sites and cities in Ukraine.”

NATO member countries have so far delivered a large number of air defense systems to Ukraine, and are determined to continue helping Kiev, the spokesman noted. The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba indicated that the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense will be one of the main topics of the meeting.

“NATO has honored Ukraine’s request for an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to massive Russian airstrikes,” Kuleba wrote on the X social platform. “One of the main topics will be the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense – this is an important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of the threat of escalation of Russian terror,” added the top diplomat of Kiev.

