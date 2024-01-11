The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause

#Nebula #Phenomenon #Appears #Outer #Space #Koran #Science #Explain

Editorial, January 11 2024, 08:39 WIB

Kanalinspirasi.com – The Koran and science explain the emergence of nebula phenomena in outer space. Scientists discovered a natural phenomenon in the form of a nebula in the sky above the earth.

A nebula is actually a group of stars in the sky that looks like fog or gas and emits light. However, it turns out that this has long been expressed in the holy Koran.

Described in the book “Science in the Koran” by Dr Nadiah Thayyarah, on October 31 1990, one of the largest space agencies in the world via its official website showed images imaged by a giant telescope.

People who saw the picture at a glance would have no doubt that it was a picture of an orange rose with purplish red leaves, surrounded by small light green leaves.

In the middle of the object there is a blue petal. This flower is an image of the explosion of a giant star called the Cat’s Eye Nebula which is 3,000 light years from Planet Earth.

The nebula phenomenon was only recently discovered by humans when relying on sophisticated space telescope technology. In the holy book, the Koran, this phenomenon has apparently been revealed.

The book “Science in the Al-Qur’an” reveals one of the verses of the Al-Qur’an which reads: “Then when the sky has split and become rose-red like (the shine of) oil.” (Quran Surah Ar-Rahman Verse 37)

This verse is considered to be one of the verses that contains the greatest miracles related to the field of astronomy. Because, this verse is truly in harmony with the image formed after the explosion of the stars.

Meanwhile, in the book “Science Based on the Koran” by Ridwan Abdullah Sani, it is explained that there are stars that are much larger than the sun. However, because it was so far away, it only looked like a point of light.

Likewise with the sun in the solar system. If seen from another galaxy, it will look like a point of light.

Starlight can reach Earth after a very long time, on the order of thousands of years.

Therefore, there are stars that have actually been destroyed, but their light has only just been seen and reached Earth. Imagine how far starlight travels thousands of light years away.

Allahu a’lam.

