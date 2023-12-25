#Nest #Season #Episode

m2 / Petőfi TV

The nest

Season 1 Episode 1

Dak and Leila are special. Not only because they are twins, but because they were raised by dragons who they consider family. They understand their language and can work together to help those in trouble. The Dragon Riders _ that is, the twins and their dragons, Sunny, Winged, Prune and Nyami _ rescue Viking Chief Duggard and help him get home. Out of gratitude, Duggard offers to let them stay in the village, but not everyone welcomes them. Soon they will have a chance to prove that people have nothing to fear from them…

