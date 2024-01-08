The Netflix video player service can also be covered by advertisements

Netflix is ​​not content with driving its subscribers towards more expensive packages with the ad-supported tier: it seems that it is thinking strongly about allowing crappy ads into its free gaming service as well.

Two years ago, the world’s leading streaming provider paddled into new waters and, in addition to films and series, also tried its hand at the video game industry: the essence of this is that Netflix subscribers can access a wide range of games for free and without paying rent. For now, the breakthrough is yet to come, but Netflix says that’s fine, as they’ve repeatedly stated that they don’t expect their gaming division to be profitable right away. Accordingly, they are constantly expanding their palette, and it is a fact that they operate with more and more tempting titles: in mid-December, for example, three legendary GTA games became available as part of the subscription.

However, now the world’s leading streaming provider may decide to make a less popular decision, as the The Wall Street Journal Netflix is ​​reportedly trying to figure out how to monetize its video game service. According to the report, basically three plans have emerged: the introduction of microtransactions, the pricing of premium games and the dreaded advertisements. However, it is worth adding that all of this has only been mentioned at the company so far, so it is not even certain that they would actually do something like this with regard to Netflix Games.

However, the fact is that Netflix would also benefit from the extra money. As the Techrunch also notes that instead of the expected growth, stagnation occurred at the company at the beginning of 2023, as a result of which giga redundancies took place – approximately 3 percent of the workforce was dismissed. In addition, Netflix has recently raised its prices again, with the premium package now costing $22.99 per month for new US subscribers.

