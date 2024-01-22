‘The Netherlands exported many chip machines to China just before the ban’ – IT Pro – News

#Netherlands #exported #chip #machines #China #ban #Pro #News

I’m really annoyed by this power game.
As a consumer, I have a real connection in Moerdijk, why?
Because Tmobile/Odido absolutely had to change the equipment in their cell towers from Huawei to Ericsson. It simply means that if we have to choose between types of poison (Backdoors in this example), we always choose the American variant. And that really makes me desperate. We need more players. Reliable players, not privately owned companies that open every backdoor or front door for their friends.

Odido himself gave the reason above. That after switching to Ericsson they lost all fine-tuning settings. So we have been with a download of 10-200mbit for over a year now, and an upload of 0.5-5mbit. Yeey.

Offtopic: I think the most recent method by companies like NSO group was to use a vulnerability in cell towers to penetrate devices. This goes quite deep.

[Reactie gewijzigd door killergrave op 22 januari 2024 16:47]

Also Read:  Karin is fired: 'You can also just say that things are not going well financially' | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
Posted on
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Posted on
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News