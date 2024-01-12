The Netherlands has developed a $6,250 electric car that doesn’t need to be charged

#Netherlands #developed #electric #car #doesnt #charged

It will start production from 2025. and will cost from 6250 US dollars.

Detailed information about the car was revealed on the manufacturer’s website.

Squad Mobility was founded by engineers Chris Klock and Robert Hoovers.

They previously worked on the Lightyear electric car with solar panels, and it was this technology that they decided to use in the Solar City Car.

This city car will be an alternative to the Citroen Ami.

The two-seater Squad Solar City Car is only 2 m long and weighs only 360 kg.

The angular design of the car is reminiscent of a golf cart – especially if you remove the doors (they open easily).

Due to the high roof, the interior of the Squad Solar City Car is quite spacious.

There is a small luggage compartment behind the seats.

The 5.5 hp (4 kW) electric motor allows you to reach up to 45 km/h. speed.

In some European countries, such a low-powered car can be driven without a driver’s license even from the age of 16.

The Squad Solar City Car is equipped with four removable batteries (as in electric bicycles) with a total capacity of 6.4 kW∙h. Its driving distance is 100 km.

250 W solar panels are installed on the roof of the electric car.

Tests have shown that they add 22 kilometers of driving distance in the Netherlands and 31 kilometers in sunny Spain in one day.

This may be enough to keep the electric car from charging.