The Netherlands may have to pay an additional EUR 320 million to EU | Economy

By our economics editors

Dec 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM Update: 2 hours ago

The Netherlands must pay a higher contribution to the European Union for 2021 than expected. According to an estimate, this amounts to an additional 320 million euros, reports outgoing Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) to the House of Representatives.

It is not yet certain exactly how high the amount will be. The final calculation is expected early next year.

This concerns an additional payment because the gross national income of the Netherlands is higher than first thought. This national income determines how much money you as an EU member state must pay to Brussels. If this income is higher than expected, you will have to pay extra. If it is lower, you will get your money back.

The fact that national income is higher is partly because expectations were more cautious during the corona crisis.

