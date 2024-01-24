The Netherlands sends laser beam from space to Earth for the first time | Domestic

THE HAGUE – A Dutch part of a satellite has succeeded in sending data to Earth with a laser beam. This is a first for the Netherlands, says research institute TNO, which developed the space instrument. Laser beams are faster than radio frequencies currently used and much more difficult to intercept and eavesdrop on.

The laser beams were sent with the Dutch device SmallCAT. This is built into a Norwegian satellite that was launched last year. During the test, the SmallCat sent the laser beam with data to a ground station in the dunes near The Hague. Another beam went to a receiver on the Canary Island of Tenerife. That happened at a speed of one gigabit per second. “This is an enormous challenge because the satellite travels at an altitude of 500 kilometers at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour,” says TNO.

The technology is still in its infancy. The intention is that in the future many laser satellites will orbit the Earth for such connections. For example, tech company Amazon is working on such a satellite network under the name Project Kuiper. Armies are also interested in it. At the end of last year, the American space probe Psyche sent a message via laser over a distance of almost 16 million kilometers to Earth.

