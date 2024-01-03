The Netherlands warns Houthis against ‘illegal’ attacks in the Red Sea

The joint statement calling on the Houthis to stop the attacks was signed by the United States, among others. Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, New Zealand and Japan also contributed to and signed the statement.

“Free and safe passage of ships is crucial for the global economy, especially for the Netherlands as a major maritime player and top 5 export country worldwide,” Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade) added on X.

Constant attacks

The continued attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea are “illegal, unacceptable and deeply destabilizing,” the joint statement said. The attacks pose a direct threat to free maritime traffic in the Red Sea, which is one of the most important waterways in the world, the twelve countries wrote in the statement released this evening.

The countries warn the Houthis against further attacks. “The Houthis will bear responsibility for the consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy and the free flow of trade in the region’s critical waterways.” They are also called on to release captured crew members and return captured ships.

We explain who the Houthis are, why they do it and what the consequences are in this video:

Two weeks ago, Dutch shipping companies asked the Ministry of Defense for protection. Annet Koster, director of the Royal Association of Dutch Shipowners (KVNR), told RTL Z that no Dutch ships had yet been attacked. A day later it was announced that the Netherlands will contribute with staff officers to an international mission to protect ships in the Red Sea against attacks.

Global trade via Red Sea

The Houthis’ attacks are jeopardizing the global supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid. Nearly 15 percent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8 percent of global grain trade, 12 percent of seaborne oil and 8 percent of liquefied natural gas trade.

Due to the attacks, international shipping companies are diverting their ships around the Cape of Good Hope. This causes the delivery of goods to be delayed by weeks and costs to rise.

