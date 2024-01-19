‘The Netherlands will price itself out of the market if we do not make clear choices’

#Netherlands #price #market #clear #choices

ANP Industrial site De Binckhorst in The Hague

To keep companies in the Netherlands and to maintain prosperity for Dutch people, the government must make the country greener more quickly and make clear choices for the future. This is what the Social-Economic Council (SER), the most important government advisor, says to the parties that are trying to form a coalition. On Thursday, the SER published its vision for the future for 2040, which the council presented to informant Ronald Plasterk.

“The question on the table is what we will earn our money from in the future,” says SER chairman Kim Putters News hour. “I hear concerns from many companies and employees about which sectors and technologies the government would like the Netherlands to lead in the future. What choices do we make, how do we organize our labor market accordingly? Do we have enough trained personnel? Are permits issued quickly enough? granted?”

‘Companies do not want a policy change’

If the government does not provide clear answers to these types of issues, companies are in danger of leaving our country, says Putters. “In the next few years, many companies will have to make important decisions that involve a lot of money, for example around clean technology. If you do not get clarity about this from the government, companies will consider whether they want to make those investments in the Netherlands. We see It is becoming increasingly common for this decision to be made in the wrong direction. Companies want consistent government policy that does not change every few years.”

Putters warns that countries around us are also quickly becoming more sustainable. “We will also price ourselves out of the market, including internationally, if we do not continue down this path.”

Surely no one can have anything against the application of clean technologies? Kim Putters, chairman of SER

The question is to what extent the parties at the formation table want to listen to the SER. According to Putters, it is obvious that the Netherlands focuses on sustainable technologies and rapid greening, but these do not seem to be priorities for PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB.

For example, the PVV’s election manifesto states that “the Climate Act, the Climate Agreement and all other climate measures can immediately go through the shredder”. PVV, NSC and BBB also want to spend the money from the Climate Fund, 35 billion euros, on other things.

Putters emphasizes that his advice is “not a climate agenda”, but tries to answer the question of how we can maintain our prosperity in the coming decades. “This is also just about how entrepreneurs can earn their money. And I assume that that is an important item for the forming parties.”

“No one can object to the use of clean technologies that allow us to work healthier and live healthier. It is good for your earning capacity and good for employees. Voters of all political parties benefit from buying a house or rent, they will not be in moldy and damp houses in ten, fifteen years. That is also sustainability.”

Putters is expected to join the formation discussions as an expert soon. A date has not yet been scheduled. Putters: “We are very much looking forward to the dialogue.”