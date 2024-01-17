The new apostles of the Parti Québécois

#apostles #Parti #Québécois

On the eve of the last general election, there were approximately 32,000 people who held a Parti Québécois (PQ) membership card. Less than a year and a half later, there are now 36,647, an increase of around 15%.

No one disputes that the PQ is still far from its heyday figures. When Jean-François Lisée became leader in 2016, the party had twice as many members, around 73,000.

Nevertheless, on the provincial scene, such an increase in membership is possibly the envy of the PQ’s adversaries. For comparison, Québec solidaire (QS) claims around 25,000 members.

Last fall, the president of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) said he could count on 15,000 to 20,000 members, a range that the PLQ today refuses to confirm or deny.

As for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), it simply does not give any order of magnitude of its active forces.

We have remained authentic since the beginning of Paul’s involvement [St-Pierre Plamondon] in politics. We are holding our lines, analyzes Catherine Gentilcore, president of the national executive council of the PQ.

We take responsibility. I think people find it frankly refreshing. It gives them confidence to see that we stick to our principles and are true to ourselves.

Open in full screen mode

Catherine Gentilcore, president of the PQ national executive council

Disappointed Caquists

Moreover, part of the PQ’s renewed popularity stems directly from the CAQ’s difficulties since the start of its second mandate in government.

The CAQ broke several of its promises and I realized at the beginning of 2023 that I recognized myself much more in the ideas of the Parti Québécois, says Kevin Serafini, 22, who took his PQ card in May last.

A political science student at the University of Montreal, the young man had been campaigning for the CAQ since 2020. The reversals in political positions of François Legault’s government, however, convinced him to defect.

His view of the world had also evolved in recent years, he admits.

When I joined the CAQ, I had positions that were closer to the center right, but […] I realized that I recognized myself more in a kind of social democracy.

Open in full screen mode

Kevin Serafini (left) is also an activist in the Bloc Québécois.

I found my X, summarizes Kevin Majaducon, another ex-caquist who made the jump to the PQ last year.

I started to question myself more after the by-election in 2022 in Marie-Victorin, which made me think a lot about the way the CAQ did its operations, says the 27-year-old young man, who was even employed within François Legault’s party.

I saw how the party evolved […] That’s when I said to myself: I’m not in my place.

Open in full screen mode

A member of the PQ for less than a year, Kevin Majaducon was previously an activist and employee of the CAQ.

L’effet PSPP

Kevin Majaducon had been watching Paul St-Pierre Plamondon out of the corner of his eye for some time. It was the opening of the leader of the PQ when he took office. I saw how he wanted to bring the party back into a sphere that is more nationalist than the CAQ.

This is also largely what attracted Alexandra Gilbert-Boutros, 35, who joined the PQ just before the 2022 election. I was listening to the leaders’ debates, I was getting information, then I was really charmed by the leader of the Parti Québécois, she remembers.

A young mother, Ms. Gilbert-Boutros concedes that she was already a PQist at heart, but she was neither a member nor an active activist. It was both the calmer and more composed tone of Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and his unwavering commitment to the independence cause that convinced her.

He is a leader who is not afraid to say that it is his priority. That, for me, resonates, so I raise my hand more easily to get involved when I see this seriousness in the approach.

Open in full screen mode

Alexandra Gilbert-Boutros (second from left) and other PQ members

But for some, the approach towards independence proposed by the PQ leader has the opposite effect. Rémi Lebeuf, 24 years old and a master’s student in public affairs and international relations, did not make the jump to the PQ when he decided to leave the CAQ.

He instead chose to campaign for the Bloc Québécois, unconvinced by the social-democratic positioning of the PQ and the referendum logic of Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. I consider that the referendum would be the last step to take once we would be able to win it, he summarizes.

I consider that the energy and time we lose in the referendum process is time that could be invested elsewhere to build the Quebec state.

Open in full screen mode

Rémi Lebeuf, 24, preferred to campaign for the Bloc Québécois rather than the Parti Québécois.

The hardest part is yet to come

If even separatists find Paul St-Pierre Plamondon too eager, is there not a risk that this will have a negative effect on the renewed popularity of the PQ, which was at the top of voting intentions in Quebec in a Léger poll last December?

Maybe, to be honest, says Alexandra Gilbert-Boutros, adding that the PQ has a monumental job ahead of it.

The hardest part is yet to come. The most difficult thing will be during the elections and even once elected to hold a third referendum, convincing the population to vote yes.

The president of the PQ national executive council is not playing her head in the sand either. The big challenge is obvious. Right now, the lights are on us, notes Catherine Gentilcore.

However, the PQ is only the third opposition party in the National Assembly and its financial resources remain limited. The success of the coming years rests largely in the hands of our activists, adds Ms. Gentilcore.

Among these activists, Ms. Gentilcore expects that CAQ members will continue to make the jump to the PQ, possibly even to work there.

We are not fools. If we regain power in 2026, we can expect that there will be a movement, in terms of political personnel, from the CAQ towards the PQ, as there was a large movement from the PQ towards the CAQ at the time.

As long as these newcomers share PQ values ​​and are ready to plunge into a referendum process, they will be welcome, assures Ms. Gentilcore.

We were very clear in saying that we were not going to change course, that we were going to focus on the values ​​that are ours, on the independence project.